With the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross rulebook released, we noted the key changes that were in the bulletin of updates to the rulebook. So, why were these changes made? Let's dig in.

View the full 2027 AMA Supercross rulebook.

Minimum Age Now 18 and Chest Protectors Mandatory

The minimum age required to race pro for 2027 is 18 years old, and chest protectors are required by every rider. The 18-year-old rule really comes down to insurance, as it is much harder to get race promoters to get insurance on minors at the professional level. Yes, there are SMX Next athletes under age 18 competing at some of these races but they are not considered "professional" and yes, insurance companies really consider this a massive difference.

The chest protector rule change simply comes down to rider safety.

Sound Check Limit Changed

The sound limit change is NOT a requirement stadiums or from Feld Motorsports (the race promoter). This rule came from the manufacturers themselves. Tracks in Europe keep getting shut down due to sound, so the brands came together and said they needed quieter bikes. The FIM and Infront Moto Racing over in MXGP began enforcing this rule a few years back. For AMA racing, an agreement was put into place that the 109 rule would not go into effect until stock bikes were engineered with this lower sound limit in place. This is designed to help privateers pass the test. Also, the manufacturers have said they will provide help to privateers at the races to help them pass the test. Now that stock bikes are within the limit, the AMA was able to lower the sound limit from 112 dB to 109 dB.

If you want to get technical, the rules will actually allow 100.9 dB as a margin of error. Last year the sound limit changed from 112.9 to 112.0, so the final different between 2026 and 2027 is 2.1 dB.