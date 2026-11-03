SMX Next Program Expanded to 10 Total SX and MX Rounds for 2027 SuperMotocross Season

The following press release is from the SMX League:

SMX Next World All-Star Championship to Unify Athlete Development Pathway to SMX World Championship

Expansion of SMX Next Program Combines Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SMX Next Australia Events to Determine SMX Next World All-Stars Postseason Field

ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (November 3, 2026) – The SMX League has announced the expansion of the SMX Next program, enhancing the highly successful initiative to foster the sport’s next generation of racers. Beginning in 2027, the SMX Next World All-Star Championship will unify the prospect races held in conjunction with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, to establish a defined athlete development pathway to the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.

SMX Next will be featured at 10 events during the regular season, with a field of 25 athletes at five Supercross races and five Pro Motocross races for an equal balance of discipline representation. Prospects will earn points at each SMX Next race, where the first four events in each respective championship will set the stage for the SMX Next Showdown at the fifth and final race of Supercross [Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts] and Pro Motocross [Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana]. The total points scored across all 10 events will be used to determine seeding for the postseason SMX Next World All-Stars, which will once again be held at Playoff 1 and Playoff 2 of the SMX World Championship.