SMX Next Program Expanded to 10 Total SX and MX Rounds for 2027 SuperMotocross Season
The following press release is from the SMX League:
SMX Next World All-Star Championship to Unify Athlete Development Pathway to SMX World Championship
Expansion of SMX Next Program Combines Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SMX Next Australia Events to Determine SMX Next World All-Stars Postseason Field
ELLENTON, Fla. / MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (November 3, 2026) – The SMX League has announced the expansion of the SMX Next program, enhancing the highly successful initiative to foster the sport’s next generation of racers. Beginning in 2027, the SMX Next World All-Star Championship will unify the prospect races held in conjunction with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, to establish a defined athlete development pathway to the Monster Energy SMX World Championship.
SMX Next will be featured at 10 events during the regular season, with a field of 25 athletes at five Supercross races and five Pro Motocross races for an equal balance of discipline representation. Prospects will earn points at each SMX Next race, where the first four events in each respective championship will set the stage for the SMX Next Showdown at the fifth and final race of Supercross [Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts] and Pro Motocross [Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana]. The total points scored across all 10 events will be used to determine seeding for the postseason SMX Next World All-Stars, which will once again be held at Playoff 1 and Playoff 2 of the SMX World Championship.
"We’ve achieved tremendous success since the introduction of SMX Next, but as the program continues to grow it’s important that we continue to do our part in creating a streamlined and defined path to the professional level of the SMX World Championship,” said Mike Muye, Sr. Director of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. “Expanding SMX Next to not only unify Supercross and Pro Motocross events but also establish an equal balance of each discipline is crucial to proper athlete development. Moreover, this expansion provides an opportunity to properly showcase these prospects on the sport’s biggest stage with tentpole events throughout the calendar season.”
Athletes will be provided with an opportunity to earn their spot in the SMX Next World All-Star Championship at one of six American Motocross Majors, which represents the most prestigious and high-profile amateur events in the country.
- Spring A Ding Ding / Oak Hill Raceway / Alvord, TX
- Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross / Daytona International Speedway /Daytona Beach, FL
- Mammoth Motocross / Mammoth Mountain / Mammoth Lakes, CA
- AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship / Loretta Lynn Ranch /Hurricane Mills, TN
- The Motoplayground Race at Ponca City / Ponca City MX / Ponca City, OK
- Mini O’s / Gatorback Cycle Park / Gainesville, FL
The top three finishers in the 250A division at each event will earn their spot in SMX Next, with Loretta Lynn’s serving as an exception by accepting the top five finishers. A maximum of 20 athletes will qualify based on finishing position, while a minimum of five athletes will be selected by invitation. Qualifications earned during the current year will apply to the following SMX Next season, meaning results from each Major in 2026 will determine the field of prospects for the upcoming 2027 season.
At the end of the regular season, the top 15 prospects in combined SMX Next points [Supercross + Pro Motocross] will automatically qualify and be seeded for the SMX Next World All-Stars. The newly announced SMX Next Australia, the program’s first regional expansion outside the U.S., will see up to three prospects qualify for the postseason based on combined points from SMX Next races held during the AUSX Supercross Championship, which is currently taking place through the end of November. Four additional prospects will be selected by invitation to establish a field of 22 athletes for the postseason.
“It’s been incredible to be a part of the rapid growth of the SMX Next program. What began as a passion driven initiative to foster the sport’s next generation of professional talent has evolved into a pioneering development program spanning two continents,” said Tim Cotter, Vice President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Based on the almost immediate impact several SMX Next graduates have had in the SMX World Championship, which includes the likes of Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies, it’s been proven time and time again that the program all but guarantees an athlete’s path to compete at the sport’s highest level.”