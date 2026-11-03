Rule Changes for 2027 AMA Supercross: 20 Rider Main Events, Minimum Age Now 18, and More

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released an eight-page bulletin with updates to the rulebook ahead of the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Some of the changes we knew were coming, like the adjustment of the age rule from 16 two years ago to 17 for 2026 to now 18 for 2027. There's also the new sound check limit of 109db, which was asked for by the manufacturers and announced yesterday. There are also rules adjusted from some of the penalties we saw this year (Jalek Swoll burning out in front of his gate, Haiden Deegan switching split lane sections, and the caution lead-in lights that caused a ton of confusion at the Arlington SX, etc.). But there are also some new changes as well.

Here are the big things to know, plus the full, eight-page bulletin itself, as well as the full, 95-page 2027 AMA SX rulebook linked at the bottom of this post.

Summary of the bulletin with changes to the AMA SX rulebook (based on the CB2027.01.SX, 2027 AMA Supercross Rulebook Updates bulletin):

Minimum age required to race pro for 2027 is 18 years old.

Chest protectors are required by every rider.

Sound limit change: 109 dB/A for pre-race sound check.

Cap on entries: 66 riders per class for 2027 instead of 80 riders per class in 2026. (This 66 rider limit is a rule for supercross only. Supercross is wants a max of three practice groups with 22 riders maximum on track in each. We're told that rarely does supercross even get near 66 entries anyway. 80 riders will still be the limit for Pro Motocross.)

-Fewer riders in the main events: 20 riders in a main event in 2027 instead of 22 in 2026. The goal is is two fewer lapped riders on the track.

The goal is is two fewer lapped riders on the track. The reduction to 20 rider main events requires a reduction in other numbers, as t wo fewer riders will make the night show: fastest 38 riders qualify for night show for 2027 instead of top 40 in 2026. “Fast 40” becomes the “Fast 38.”

fastest 38 riders qualify for night show for 2027 instead of top 40 in 2026. “Fast 40” becomes the “Fast 38.” Less riders in heat races: 19 riders in a heat race in 2027 instead of 20 in 2026.

Top eight riders from each heat race will transfer to the main event for 2027, instead of the top nine riders in 2026. (Four riders will still transfer from the LCQ races, there is no change there).

riders from each heat race will transfer to the main event for 2027, instead of the top nine riders in 2026. (Four riders will still transfer from the LCQ races, there is no change there). The reduction count to 38 riders in the night show is all due to the 20-rider main event. If 40 riders make the night show and the heat races take eight riders each, that would leave 24 riders eligible for the LCQ. There are only 22 gates. So reducing the field from 40 to 38 gets the LCQ back to holding 22 riders.

With 20 riders in the mains, this leads to a new, slightly different points structure compared to the 22-rider field. The 20-rider gate and 20-rider point structure is a return to a formula supercross had used for decades.

NOTE: While it has not been announced yet, we do expect the AMA Pro Motocross Championship to follow suit and return to the same point structure where 20th place in a moto gets points and 21st place does NOT. The SX and MX points system has been synched together since the creation of the SMX Playoffs and we do expect that synching of the points per position to continue together. Pro Motocross will be sticking with 40-riders per moto, of course.

Triple Crown race changes: NO second motorcycle for Triple Crown races. Top 16 riders will qualify for the three Triple Crown races, riders 17 through 38 will go to the LCQ, where top four riders will transfer to the Triple Crown races.



The new, slightly adjust points structure:

Points by Position 2026 2027 Finish Position Points Points 1 25 25 2 22 22 3 20 20 4 18 18 5 17 16 6 16 15 7 15 14 8 14 13 9 13 12 10 12 11 11 11 10 12 10 9 13 9 8 14 8 7 15 7 6 16 6 5 17 5 4 18 4 3 19 3 2 20 2 1 21 1 Only 20 riders in main event for 2027 and beyond 22 0

Look for more in-depth notes on the changes to the rulebook over the next few days.

View the CB2027.01.SX, 2027 AMA Supercross Rulebook Updates bulletin

View the full 2027 AMA Supercross rulebook

Here is the bulletin of update (click an image to make it large).