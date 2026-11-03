Photos: First Look at Jorge Prado as New Career Number #61 for 2027
November 3, 2026, 12:00pm
Simon Cudby was at the KTM test track to shoot photos of Jorge Prado and Julien Beaumer on the new, 2027 KTM 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Edition machines, respectively.
Check out the first glimpse of Prado on his #61 KTM, as he picked his longtime MXGP number as his new career number for 2027.
Related: 2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross National Numbers Deep Dive
And check out Julien Beaumer's new look for 2027 as #19.