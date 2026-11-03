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Photos: First Look at Jorge Prado as New Career Number #61 for 2027

November 3, 2026, 12:00pm
Photos: First Look at Jorge Prado as New Career Number #61 for 2027
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Simon Cudby was at the KTM test track to shoot photos of Jorge Prado and Julien Beaumer on the new, 2027 KTM 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Edition machines, respectively.

Check out the first glimpse of Prado on his #61 KTM, as he picked his longtime MXGP number as his new career number for 2027.

Related: 2027 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross National Numbers Deep Dive

Jorge Prado on the 2027 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition machine as #61.
Jorge Prado on the 2027 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition machine as #61. Simon Cudby
Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado KTM
Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado Simon Cudby
Prado's 2027 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition machine.
Prado's 2027 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition machine. Simon Cudby

And check out Julien Beaumer's new look for 2027 as #19.

Julien Beaumer
Julien Beaumer Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Mitch Kendra
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