As expected, Husqvarna has now announced redesigned FC 250 and FC 450 four-stroke motorcycles for 2027 under the Factory Edition name, similar to KTM showing redesigned 2027 SX-Fs under the Factory Edition name. These are essentially 2028 model-year bikes released one year early in limited edition. The changes are extensive, including new frames, new spring forks, and a totally new 250 engine.

Husqvarna's photos today don't show any factory racers on the bikes, but Cooper Webb revealed on the PulpMX Show that he will be testing the new Husqvarna soon for his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Monster Energy Team Tedder squad.

The full details on the new bikes are below courtesy of a Husqvarna press release.

New Husqvarna Mobility FC Factory Editions unveiled

2027 FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Editions define the next generation

Husqvarna Mobility is proud to introduce its next-generation FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition machines. Following extensive testing and utilizing the valuable feedback gathered from both professional and amateur riders, the two models combine significant engineering advances with premium components.

Available in limited numbers, the Factory Editions combine race-inspired development with carefully considered engineering to deliver exceptional performance and rideability. Leading the latest generation of Husqvarna machinery is the FC 250 Factory Edition. With an all-new engine developed with one clear objective – to deliver exceptional performance without compromising rideability. Featuring a completely new design, a higher compression ratio, and an increased rpm limit, the double overhead camshaft engine delivers stronger, more controllable performance across the rev range. At the same time, it maintains the smooth, predictable character that allows riders to perform at their best.

Complementing the all-new engine is a comprehensive package of chassis developments shared across both Factory Editions. A significant advancement for 2027 is the introduction of the latest WP XACT Closed-Cartridge spring fork. Developed following extensive back-to-back testing with riders ranging from amateur level through to world championship competitors, the closed-cartridge concept consistently delivered improved front-end feel, damping consistency, and rider confidence across a wide variety of track conditions. Together with a revised rear suspension layout and updated chassis geometry, both motorcycles offer enhanced stability, agility, and precision.