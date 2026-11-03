As expected, Husqvarna has now announced redesigned FC 250 and FC 450 four-stroke motorcycles for 2027 under the Factory Edition name, similar to KTM showing redesigned 2027 SX-Fs under the Factory Edition name. These are essentially 2028 model-year bikes released one year early in limited edition. The changes are extensive, including new frames, new spring forks, and a totally new 250 engine.
Husqvarna's photos today don't show any factory racers on the bikes, but Cooper Webb revealed on the PulpMX Show that he will be testing the new Husqvarna soon for his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Monster Energy Team Tedder squad.
The full details on the new bikes are below courtesy of a Husqvarna press release.
New Husqvarna Mobility FC Factory Editions unveiled
2027 FC 250 and FC 450 Factory Editions define the next generation
Husqvarna Mobility is proud to introduce its next-generation FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition machines. Following extensive testing and utilizing the valuable feedback gathered from both professional and amateur riders, the two models combine significant engineering advances with premium components.
Available in limited numbers, the Factory Editions combine race-inspired development with carefully considered engineering to deliver exceptional performance and rideability. Leading the latest generation of Husqvarna machinery is the FC 250 Factory Edition. With an all-new engine developed with one clear objective – to deliver exceptional performance without compromising rideability. Featuring a completely new design, a higher compression ratio, and an increased rpm limit, the double overhead camshaft engine delivers stronger, more controllable performance across the rev range. At the same time, it maintains the smooth, predictable character that allows riders to perform at their best.
Complementing the all-new engine is a comprehensive package of chassis developments shared across both Factory Editions. A significant advancement for 2027 is the introduction of the latest WP XACT Closed-Cartridge spring fork. Developed following extensive back-to-back testing with riders ranging from amateur level through to world championship competitors, the closed-cartridge concept consistently delivered improved front-end feel, damping consistency, and rider confidence across a wide variety of track conditions. Together with a revised rear suspension layout and updated chassis geometry, both motorcycles offer enhanced stability, agility, and precision.
Further refinements enhance the performance of both Factory Editions. A revised intake layout, top-feed fuel injection, and the latest Engine Management System work together to optimize combustion efficiency, throttle response, and power delivery while maintaining exceptional rideability.
Additional developments also simplify servicing and maintenance, reflecting the same rider-focused approach applied throughout the development program. Distinctive new Factory Edition styling completes each model. A predominantly white color scheme with dark blue accents creates a clean and defined visual identity, underlining Husqvarna's functional design philosophy and highlighting its Swedish heritage. Together, these elements ensure both models are immediately recognizable as Husqvarna's flagship motocross machines.
210972_MY27 Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition Engine Cut Open Husqvarna 210939_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_Engine Cut Open Husqvarna 210475_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_90_RI Husqvarna 210715_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210481_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_45_FR_LE Husqvarna 210710_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210702_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210493_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_45_FR_LE Husqvarna 210494_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_45_FR_RI Husqvarna 210736_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Detail_top feed injector Husqvarna 210482_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_45_FR_RI Husqvarna 210485_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_90_LE Husqvarna 210518_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210808_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027 Husqvarna 210818_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027 Husqvarna 210473_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_90_LE Husqvarna 210476_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_90_RI_stripped Husqvarna 210692_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210487_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_90_RI Husqvarna 210691_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210488_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_90_RI_stripped Husqvarna 210539_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210727_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210701_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210488_MY27 HQV FC 250 Factory Edition_90_RI_stripped (1) Husqvarna 210478_MY27 HQV FC 450 Factory Edition_Injector Husqvarna 210678_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna 210700_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Detail Husqvarna FC 250 _ 450 Factory Edition 2027 Husqvarna 210497_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210521_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210517_FC 250 _ 450 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210539_FC 450 Factory Edition 2027_Action (1) Husqvarna 210501_FC 250 _ 450 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210509_FC 250 Factory Edition 2027_Action Husqvarna 210828_FC 250 _ 450 Factory Edition 2027_Family Husqvarna
Technical highlights:
- New 250 cc engine designed for maximum performance, including an oval throttle body, oval inlet, and cylinder head with a machined combustion chamber
- New engines are positioned slightly upwards in the chassis for improved anti-squat behavior
- New frames with redefined stiffness parameters and a glossy white powder-coated finish
- Newly-developed WP XACT Closed-Cartridge spring forks
- WP XACT shock connects to a new linkage and is positioned to enable a straighter air intake
- New exhaust systems with resonator chambers in the header pipe
- Extensive updates to both engines, particularly to the top-end
- Top-feed injection and new Engine Management System for both models
- Improved serviceability through revised wiring harness routing and optimized component positioning
- Premium Team Husqvarna Graphics kit applied using in-mold technology
- Rekluse outer clutch cover
- Factory Racing Seat with GUTS cover
- Factory Racing Frame Protection Set
- ProTaper handlebar and bar pad
- Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips
- Factory Racing Triple Clamps (WP PRO COMPONENTS)
- Floating Front Wave Brake Disc
- Front Brake Disc Guard
- Factory Start Device (WP PRO COMPONENTS)
- Factory Skid Plate
- Factory Racing Wheel Set (WP PRO COMPONENTS)
- Dunlop Geomax MX34 tires
- Black rear sprocket
- Gold racing chain
The new FC 250 Factory Edition and FC 450 Factory Edition will be available through authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships from this December onward. Learn more about the Factory Edition machines via this link.