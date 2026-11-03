KTM this morning released the details of the 2027 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition bikes, which are essentially 2028-model bikes released to the public one year early. These new bikes are totally redesigned, with new frames and body work, major suspension touches including a long-awaited switch to spring forks, and, further, the 250SX-F's engine is all new.
KTM released photos of Jorge Prado and Julien Beaumer riding these bikes, as they will be raced by the factory Red Bull KTM squad in 2027. Further, we expect Husqvarna to soon follow with new race bikes, also.
KTM has introduced new bikes with the Factory Edition range for over a decade, starting in 2012 with an all-new 450 SX-F for Ryan Dungey, then another big revamp in 2015, and further every few years. These 2027s, though, are the first full redesign since KTM went through its major financial issues two years ago. The new bikes show the brand is not slowing down on the research and development front.
KTM's press release on the new Factory Editions is below.
MOTOCROSS REDEFINED WITH NEW KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS
Every year KTM’s SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs have taken the stock KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F and sharpened what was already a potent track tool into a race winner. A series of modifications, upgrades, ‘factory’ enhancements and even aesthetic touches left the task of conquering the track firmly in the hands of the rider. For 2027, KTM has remixed the technical palette for the new FACTORY EDITION models.
THE HIGHLIGHTS:
- The first models to carry KTM’s new-generation vision and engineering for the KTM SX-F roster with transformations for the chassis, engine, suspension, ergonomics, exhaust system and graphics
- Lighter, race-proven frame and parts with new geometry and stiffness parameters for prime agility, stability and feedback, augmented by new fully revised WP XACT closed cartridge spring forks and shock
- Outstanding engine development means the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION delivers unprecedented performance for a production single-cylinder quarter-liter four-stroke machine
- Premium race parts with Brembo, NEKEN, WP PRO COMPONENTS triple clamps and start device, EXCEL, ODI (lock on grips), Selle Dalla Valle (seat cover), and racing philosophy design for maintenance and servicing
KTM’s dedicated R&D department has long counted on the skills of their race teams and athletes in series like MXGP and AMA SMX for valuable feedback to shape the KTM FACTORY EDITIONs. For years the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F have been the area of focus and now, for 2027, the bikes provide the first glimpse of the company’s next generation of motocross excellence. An intense period of the development project has centered on the following three pillars (areas where KTM have reengineered and remodeled the KTM SX concept): RIDE – The frames of both the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs have been resculpted for weight savings, mass reduction, geometry revision, steering head redesign and fresh engine mounting points. The aluminum subframe is the lightest to emerge from the factory; the wheelbase can be further lengthened, and the CNC-ed triple clamp boasts a new design. Together with the WP XACT Closed Cartridge Spring fork and shock – one of the most advanced suspension kits available – the bikes achieve a higher standard for nimbleness, stability and wider compliance and predictable feedback, regardless of the riding conditions. The 2027 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION introduces revised ergonomics, with a slimmer profile, increased leg contact area, a new seat, and updated footpeg surfaces. Together, these changes support improved rider movement and control on the bike.
POWER – The distinctive KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION engine performance, torque and throttle response has been primed with a new exhaust system. The KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has a redrawn engine; with an oval throttle body, oval intake ports, a top feed injector, and an entirely redesigned valve train. Compression now hits 15.5:1 and the rev limit climbs to 14,500 rpm – the same used by racers in MXGP, and the motor contributes to the feeling of centralization with a placement that is 2.3 mm higher in the frame. The KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has been boosted, with increased power peaking at 10,000 rpm. Thanks to packaging, positioning and filtering with the ECU and fuel control systems, the power is optimized and manageable. Reaching lines and surging through ruts is easier thanks to weight trimmed from a gearbox that is more robust and with smoother shifts while the Engine Management System features a new ECU that processes information from sensors faster and with more advanced algorithms. This will influence the ignition, fueling, and gear-dependent mapping for improved rideability as well as improved Quickshifter functionality.
COMPETE – Pushing the 2027 KTM FACTORY EDITIONs to the edge of their possibilities means consideration for pre- and post-race preparation, with servicing an important part of the process. The bikes carry design considerations. Guidelines for maintenance are etched across the machinery and tough race-proven components from EXCEL (with a new spoke layout), NEKEN (lighter handlebars, fitted to the new ergonomics and two mounting choices), Brembo (a new rear pad for smoother braking) accompany additions like a new hour meter with easier accessibility. The models include an optimized cooling system and a redesigned airbox and exhaust system. These updates contribute to the overall package and complement the bikes' latest technical developments. The technical base and philosophy of the KTM FACTORY EDITIONs spread throughout the upcoming KTM SX range and are the pulse behind the hardware aiming for Grand Prix victory and AMA Supercross and Motocross success. The new 2027 Factory Editions will be available through authorized KTM dealerships from December onward. Please visit this link for more information.
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