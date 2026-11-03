KTM this morning released the details of the 2027 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition bikes, which are essentially 2028-model bikes released to the public one year early. These new bikes are totally redesigned, with new frames and body work, major suspension touches including a long-awaited switch to spring forks, and, further, the 250SX-F's engine is all new.

KTM released photos of Jorge Prado and Julien Beaumer riding these bikes, as they will be raced by the factory Red Bull KTM squad in 2027. Further, we expect Husqvarna to soon follow with new race bikes, also.

KTM has introduced new bikes with the Factory Edition range for over a decade, starting in 2012 with an all-new 450 SX-F for Ryan Dungey, then another big revamp in 2015, and further every few years. These 2027s, though, are the first full redesign since KTM went through its major financial issues two years ago. The new bikes show the brand is not slowing down on the research and development front.

KTM's press release on the new Factory Editions is below.

MOTOCROSS REDEFINED WITH NEW KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS

Every year KTM’s SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs have taken the stock KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F and sharpened what was already a potent track tool into a race winner. A series of modifications, upgrades, ‘factory’ enhancements and even aesthetic touches left the task of conquering the track firmly in the hands of the rider. For 2027, KTM has remixed the technical palette for the new FACTORY EDITION models.

THE HIGHLIGHTS: