The following press release is from CSC Generation:

CSC Generation Acquires Dennis Kirk

Acquisition strengthens CSC’s powersports platform, pairing Dennis Kirk with MotoSport.com

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CSC Generation (CSC), an AI-native multi-brand platform known for acquiring and turning companies into high-performing, digital-first businesses, is pleased to announce that one of its subsidiaries has acquired the operational assets and intellectual property of Dennis Kirk, a leading online specialty retailer of powersports parts, accessories, and gear.

This strategic acquisition strengthens CSC's powersports platform where Dennis Kirk will sit alongside MotoSport.com, which is part of the Backcountry family of brands. Dennis Kirk's position in the powersports vertical, brand heritage, and loyal customer base align perfectly with the CSC family of brands' dedication to delivering curated experiences that exceed customer expectations.

Dennis Kirk is the latest in a series of acquisitions as CSC builds scaled, category-leading platforms in outdoor, powersports, and culinary and home.

Founded in 1969, Dennis Kirk has grown from a small storefront and mail-order business in Rush City, Minnesota into one of the largest aftermarket parts, accessories, and gear retailers in the powersports industry. Combined with MotoSport.com's leadership in off-road and sport bike parts, Dennis Kirk gives CSC’s Powersports division a far more complete offering across the categories riders care about most.

"We were drawn to Dennis Kirk for several compelling reasons: its deep roots in the powersports community, the breadth and depth of its cruiser and snowmobile assortment, and the loyalty of the riders it's served for more than 50 years," said Justin Yoshimura, founder and CEO of CSC. "Pairing Dennis Kirk's strengths with MotoSport's gives our powersports platform a much more complete story for riders, and we believe there's significant potential for continued growth. We’re on offense. Our platform gets stronger with every brand we add, and we’re actively looking for great consumer brands to bring into it.”

" Dennis Kirk’s heritage and strong presence in the cruiser and snowmobile markets make it a highly complementary fit with MotoSport.com," said John St Juliana, General Manager of MotoSport.com. "Together, we give riders, whether they're on a V-twin, a sled, a dirt bike, or a sport bike, a stronger home."

"Joining CSC is an exciting next chapter for Dennis Kirk," said Tammy Becklin, General Manager of Dennis Kirk. "Our team has spent more than 50 years earning the trust of riders across the Midwest and beyond, and this partnership gives us access to resources that will help us serve them even better."

Dennis Kirk will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand at denniskirk.com and remain headquartered in Rush City, Minnesota. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wedbush Securities served as exclusive financial advisor and Stafford Rosenbaum LLP served as legal advisor to the seller. The buyer’s legal advisor was Massumi + Consoli LLP with additional support provided by Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP.

About CSC Generation

CSC Generation (CSC) is an AI-native multi-brand platform that acquires established consumer brands and transforms them into more profitable, digital-first businesses. At its core is a proprietary operating platform of AI agent suites spanning critical functions including inventory, pricing, customer service, workforce operations, and marketing. The suites are built on hundreds of codified operating playbooks, deployed into every brand CSC acquires, and strengthened by each one. CSC’s portfolio spans outdoor, powersports, culinary and home, and includes brands such as Backcountry, Competitive Cyclist, Velotech, Velofix, MotoSport, Dennis Kirk, Sur La Table, Seattle Coffee Gear, One Kings Lane, and more. Learn more at www.cscgeneration.com .

About Dennis Kirk