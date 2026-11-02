Yamaha Signs Rubén Fernández For 2027 MXGP Season

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Signs Rubén Fernández For 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce the signing of Rubén Fernández to the Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP team for the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The 27-year-old from Vigo, Spain, will campaign a factory YZ450FM in the premier class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, joining five-time FIM Motocross World Champion Tim Gajser in what will be a new chapter for both rider and manufacturer as the team shifts to a new, centralized in-house structure based at Yamaha’s Racing headquarters in Gerno di Lesmo, Italy.

Fernández returns to Yamaha with a reputation for raw speed, evidenced by his maiden Grand Prix win in 2023. Having secured fifth overall in the MXGP World Championship in 2023 and fourth in 2025, he has proven he belongs at the front of the pack. His goal now is to turn those flashes of brilliance into a season-long title challenge.

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“We are delighted to welcome Rubén back to the Yamaha family. As a Grand Prix winner and proven front-runner, his speed and professionalism will be a major asset to our factory programme. His arrival coincides with a new era for Yamaha as we transition to a fully in-house operation. Based at our new headquarters in Gerno di Lesmo, our MXGP team will now benefit from the same advanced engineering and technical expertise as our MotoGP and WorldSBK projects. By housing these efforts under one roof, we are providing Rubén with a world-class platform. He knows what it takes to win, and we are confident that with the support of the team, and the new infrastructure, he will have all the tools he needs to achieve his goals.”

Rubén Fernández