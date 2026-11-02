The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Motor Europe and Maxime Renaux Conclude Decade-Long Partnership

Yamaha Motor Europe wishes to formally announce that its partnership with Maxime Renaux has reached its conclusion. A valued member of the Yamaha family for over 10 years, Renaux’s departure marks the end of a highly successful era that saw the Frenchman rise from the junior ranks to the pinnacle of the MXGP class.

Renaux’s journey in blue began on a YZ85, serving as a perfect example of Yamaha’s racing pyramid in action. His world-class potential was first realized in 2015 when he powered his YZ125 to the FIM Junior Motocross 125cc World Title in El Molar, Spain. In that same breakout season, he further cemented his status as a rising star by claiming three EMX125 round victories.

The definitive highlight of the Yamaha-Renaux era came in 2021. In a stunning debut season as a factory rider for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, Renaux achieved his next dream when he was crowned MX2 World Champion.

Throughout his tenure, Renaux has secured an incredible 19 Grand Prix race wins and 33 podium finishes aboard Yamaha machinery.

Yamaha is immensely grateful to Maxime for his loyalty and for the many milestones achieved together, and on behalf of the entire Yamaha Family, we wish Max the very best of luck in his next chapter.

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager