Thumpstar TSN-300 N2 Qualifies for 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Main Race
Thumpstar has achieved a major international milestone, with the new TSN-300 N2 successfully qualifying for the main race at the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria.
Ridden by Polish hard enduro rider Paweł Sawicki, the TSN-300 N2 successfully made it through qualification and earned its place on the start line alongside many of the world's leading hard enduro riders and factory teams.
The achievement is particularly significant for Thumpstar, as the company believes this may be the first Chinese-manufactured motorcycle to qualify for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo main race. Historical verification is still underway, and Thumpstar is currently not aware of another Chinese-manufactured motorcycle having previously achieved this milestone.
The motorcycle raced at Erzberg was the new Thumpstar TSN-300 N2, part of Thumpstar's latest N2 generation. The motorcycle was designed and configured in Australia, including the complete plastics and bodywork package and overall model specification.
After successfully qualifying for the main event, Paweł progressed to Checkpoint 9 before his race came to an end when the event time limit expired.
For Thumpstar, qualifying for the Erzbergrodeo main race is an important demonstration of what its latest generation of full-size off-road motorcycles can achieve in one of the toughest environments in international motorcycle racing.
Rider Q&A - Paweł Sawicki
Q: Have you ridden the Erzbergrodeo before?
Paweł: Yes, I've competed at Erzberg in previous years.
Q: What bike did you ride this year, and what had you ridden previously?
Paweł: In previous years I rode a GasGas 300. This year I competed on the Thumpstar TSN-300 N2.
Q: What checkpoint did you reach in the main race?
Paweł: I reached Checkpoint 9.
Q: What brought your race to an end?
Paweł: I basically just ran out of time. I made it to Checkpoint 9, but I couldn't get any further before the time limit expired.
Q: What do you like about the Thumpstar TSN-300 N2?
Paweł: It's a great bike for hard enduro. At a race like Erzberg, you really just want a reliable bike with good power that can keep going in tough conditions. I like that the TSN-300 is carbureted - it's simple, and I really like the way the carburetor delivers the power.