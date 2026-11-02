Thumpstar TSN-300 N2 Qualifies for 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Main Race

The achievement is particularly significant for Thumpstar, as the company believes this may be the first Chinese-manufactured motorcycle to qualify for the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo main race. Historical verification is still underway, and Thumpstar is currently not aware of another Chinese-manufactured motorcycle having previously achieved this milestone.

The motorcycle raced at Erzberg was the new Thumpstar TSN-300 N2, part of Thumpstar's latest N2 generation. The motorcycle was designed and configured in Australia, including the complete plastics and bodywork package and overall model specification.

After successfully qualifying for the main event, Paweł progressed to Checkpoint 9 before his race came to an end when the event time limit expired.

For Thumpstar, qualifying for the Erzbergrodeo main race is an important demonstration of what its latest generation of full-size off-road motorcycles can achieve in one of the toughest environments in international motorcycle racing.