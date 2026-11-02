The SMX League Sets a New Sound Benchmark: 109 dB Standard Coming for 2027

The following is a press release from SMX League:

ELLENTON, Fla./MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - Released this morning, the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship Rulebook includes a new 109 dB maximum sound standard for professional off-road motorcycle racing that will take effect beginning in January with the start of the 2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship season at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Developed in collaboration with the series manufacturers, the SMX League, AMA Pro Racing (AMAP) and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), the new standard establishes a unified competition benchmark while supporting the long-term viability of venues, local motocross tracks and riding areas across the United States, and the communities that host them.

The current AMA sound limit of 112.0 dB will be reduced to 109 dB, representing a 3 dB decrease. Research indicates that this reduction will provide meaningful benefits in reducing sound impact beyond the track itself.

“Supporting the long-term health of our sport means taking responsible steps that help protect riding environments and strengthens the future of competition,” stated Roger De Coster, Motorsports Director KTM North America. “This alignment improves efficiency for manufacturers, teams, and riders competing internationally.”

Derek Brooks, Sr. Mgr. Motorsports Business Management, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. mentioned, “The adoption of the 109 dB standard reflects a thoughtful, collaborative approach that helps ensure the continued growth of the sport while maintaining the high level of performance riders and teams expect from Yamaha.”

“Honda has always been committed to making a positive impact on society, so we’re happy to produce motorcycles that comply with the updated 109 dB limit,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Experiential at American Honda. “In addition to helping to protect the future of our sport, this move allows for a more streamlined approach to development and production through a single global specification.”

While this implementation has been developed at the SMX League level, the broader goal is to develop motorcycles designed with lower sound output levels as part of a global effort promoting more access to offroad riding and racing areas in North America and around the world.

“This announcement reflects the SMX League’s commitment to leading the sport with a clear vision for its future,” said Mike Wroblewski, Director, SMX Race Operations. “By working in alignment with the AMA and our manufacturer partners, we are establishing a standard that supports the long-term strength of our events and provides a more consistent framework for competition across the entire SMX World Championship season.”

The updated standard is expected to deliver practical benefits across the event environment, including improved communication within stadiums and venues nationwide, a more balanced in-person experience for fans, and a stronger broadcast presentation for audiences watching at home. It also provides teams, racers, and manufacturers with a common target as they prepare for competition under a consistent global sound requirement.

“The AMA is proud to support a standard that reflects strong stewardship of the sport and its future,” said Mike Pelletier, Director of Racing, American Motorcyclist Association. “This effort brings key stakeholders together around a consistent competition requirement while reinforcing responsible practices that help protect access and opportunity for the sport over the long term.”

“Together, these efforts reflect a coordinated investment in the future of off-road motorcycle racing, one designed to preserve access, support strong event execution, and create a sustainable foundation for continued growth," further commented Kevin Crowther, Chief Competition Officer, AMA Pro Racing.

All manufacturers competing in SMX League events have committed to producing motorcycles that comply with the new standard for the 2027 world championship season, underscoring broad support across the sport’s manufacturing base.

To support implementation, the SMX League and its partners are providing teams and racers with technical guidance and communication in advance of the 2027 season. Emphasis will be placed on helping independent teams and riders navigate the transition with clarity and confidence leading up to the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 9.

“We understand that the long-term success of our sport depends on responsible practices that protect riding environments,” said Dan Fahie, Senior Manager Racing, Kawasaki Motors Corp. “This updated standard represents a balanced approach that supports both competitive performance and environmental responsibility.”

“Suzuki recognizes the importance of reducing sound levels while also addressing concerns in the communities surrounding motocross riding areas and racing venues,” stated Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager, Suzuki Motor USA. “Lower sound output is expected to provide the greatest benefit at longer distances from the track, helping improve the experience for nearby residents.”

“Ducati has always viewed competition as a platform for innovation, development and responsibility,” said Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager, Ducati Corse Off-Road. “Supporting the 109 dB limit means contributing to a shared path that looks to the future of our sport with a spirit of collaboration, technical excellence and respect for the environments in which racing lives.”

“Triumph is committed to supporting the long-term future of off-road competition through responsible innovation and close collaboration with our partners across the sport,” said Jeremy Coker, General Manager - Triumph Racing America. "The 109 dB standard reflects a balanced approach that supports performance, global alignment, and the continued accessibility of our sport for riders, organizers, and local communities alike.”