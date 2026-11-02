With absolutely so much demanded from professional SuperMotocross racers in so many ways, has Cooper ever felt burnt out with racing along the way during his decade-long career?

“Yeah, of course,” said Cooper. “As much racing as we do, we race way too much. It was almost like a blessing in disguise to have had that little bit of downtime. It’s not easy to do these full seasons. It takes a lot out of you physically and mentally. As much as I missed being out with the racing, I knew that I needed the break. I feel really refreshed now and motivated to keep working. I mean it’s really tough to race 31 rounds and then have, say, two weeks off the bike. It feels like a day. The series that we do are way too much on the body, I think. Yeah, they just keep adding more races, so I think at some point we’re going to see riders start fighting back. For now, it’s what we’ve got.”

Before getting injured at Hangtown, Cooper was on a strong and consistent run with his competition results.

“Yeah, it was going amazing,” said Cooper. “I had a really good supercross season. The first outdoor race I did was really good, too. Yeah, it was all going to plan. Supercross was a really good season. Maybe we struggled a little bit in the beginning, but I would say that halfway through it really started to come around and I started to feel like myself. We got some main event wins in the Triple Crown and that was obviously huge for me. It was great to win. It’s one thing to do it and you have to believe in yourself. It’s all different once you accomplish that for yourself.”

Right now, for Justin Cooper it is all about looking to 2027 and the launch of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

“Yeah, of course I’m doing everything that I can to keep things on plan," he said. "Obviously, we can’t predict the future. Stuff can happen, but, yeah, everything is going to plan right now. Yeah, just taking it one day at a time and trusting the process. From here, I’ll rely on my trainer and my team. Obviously, we do this every year, so it’s just the basic bootcamp and getting that body ready for a full race season. You don’t want to peak too early. We’ve got a long year ahead of us, but we’ll do the work and get strong and fit and get that good feeling and head into the opener and give it hell. The goal is to get better every year. Yeah, as long as we keep doing the work that we’ve been doing, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be there. I’m going to head into 2027 with high hopes and believing in myself and see where that takes us. I’ve been with Yamaha for 10 years now. There are no surprises there for me, I’ll say that. It’s been going great. I gel with the bike, and I gel with the team. We’ve been family for a while. No changes there.”