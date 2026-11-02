American Honda Supports 109 dB Sound Limit for 2027 Season

The following is a press release from American Honda:

American Honda today expressed its full support for the upcoming 109-decibel sound limit, set to take effect for the 2027 AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross Championships. This new regulation, which was lobbied for by the manufacturers in those series and is also endorsed by the SMX League, AMA Pro Racing and the AMA, aligns professional racing in the U.S. with the standard already in place in the FIM MXGP series, marking an important step toward global consistency in the sport.

As a longtime leader in off-road motorcycling, American Honda supports the revised limit as a meaningful measure to help preserve race venues and riding areas across the country. By reducing sound output, the initiative aims to address community concerns and support long-term access to tracks—an issue critical to the health and growth of motocross in the United States.

“Honda is committed to making a positive impact on society, and we recognize that maintaining access to off-road riding areas is essential to the future of our sport,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing & Experiential at American Honda. “While the AMA’s updated standard initially applies to professional competition, developments at the highest levels of racing inevitably influence the broader riding community. This lower sound limit is a positive step that balances performance with responsibility and helps ensure motocross remains viable for generations to come.”

Honda also noted that the alignment with international sound regulations will allow manufacturers to streamline development and production by targeting a single global specification for motocross machines. This efficiency benefits not only OEMs but also teams and riders competing across multiple championships. For 2027, Honda will produce and sell series-eligible motorcycles that conform to the new limit.

The new sound level represents a 3-decibel reduction from the old 112-decibel limit. Research shows that there will be a large effect in noise reduction at longer distances, which should benefit riding facilities and tracks.

To support a smooth transition, Honda confirmed that it will provide technical assistance to Honda privateer and support-team riders during the early rounds of the 2027 AMA Supercross season. These efforts will focus on helping Honda motorcycles meet the updated sound requirements while maintaining competitive performance.

American Honda remains committed to advancing the sport of motocross through innovation, collaboration and responsible stewardship of the riding environment.