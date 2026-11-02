The following press release is from Honda HRC:

All new Honda HRC MX2 line-up for 2027

Honda HRC will have a brand-new MX2 contingent for 2027 as Maxime Grau and Julius Mikula join the team, in what is an exciting change for the upcoming campaign.

Both riders are 20 years old, but have taken vastly different paths to this latest chapter of their careers - pitting underneath the Honda HRC awning. Grau stormed onto the EMX scene and actually experienced a factory setup due to his rapid speed which included four EMX250 podiums. However, unfortunate injuries meant he had to take a couple of steps back, before getting the chance to ride for Maddii Racing at the beginning of this year, putting in a number of solid results on-board their Honda CRF250R and showing the pace and determination that convinced Honda HRC to sign him for their revamped 250 programme. Finishing the 2026 MX2 season in 11th place, the Frenchman will be hoping that full pre-season this time around will see him challenge much closer to the front of class in 2027.

Czech rider Mikula, will also be hoping to regularly mix it up with the front-runners of the MX2 class next year, after a breakout 2026 which saw him finish ninth in the championship, with a number of impressive rides. The fourth overall in Trentino was his best result, but it was his good starts and style on the bike that also caught the eye and he’ll be hoping that the transition into Honda HRC goes seamlessly so he can continue this upward trend. As he hasn’t ridden a Honda CRF250 before in his career, Mikula will be working hard from now until the first GP to get to grips with everything and make sure that by the time February 27-28 comes around, he is fully up to speed.

Of course there will be a few warm-up races before then, where they will meet-up with the rest of the team, including the CRF450RW duo of Tom Vialle and newly-crowned MXGP champion Jeffrey Herlings, who will themselves be preparing for an assault on what will another gruelling 20-round world championship.

#83 Maxime Grau