Round 2 of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, presented by Monster Energy, delivered an action-packed night of racing at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium, with international stars Ken Roczen and Cole Davies claiming the SX1 and SX2 overall victories, respectively, in front of almost 18,000 fans.

The current Monster Energy Supercross 450SX champion Roczen (Pipes Motorsports Group) and reigning 250SX East champion Davies brought further firepower to an already stacked field, presenting a significant challenge for the championship’s regular contenders as supercross made its return to New Zealand.

Their presence was felt immediately at the highly-technical Auckland racetrack, with Roczen clocking the fastest SX1 qualifying time via a 50.246s lap-time, edging out Townsville winner Christian Craig (Quad Lock Honda) and KTM Racing Team’s Luke Clout in the process.

In the SX2 division, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Davies was in a league of his own, capturing P1 in qualifying with a 51.626s time – which was over half a second clear of MXRP Yamaha’s Max Anstie. Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha’s Lux Turner completed the top three.