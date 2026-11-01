Watch: Roczen and Davies Conduct Supercross Masterclass in New Zealand
Round 2 of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, presented by Monster Energy, delivered an action-packed night of racing at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium, with international stars Ken Roczen and Cole Davies claiming the SX1 and SX2 overall victories, respectively, in front of almost 18,000 fans.
The current Monster Energy Supercross 450SX champion Roczen (Pipes Motorsports Group) and reigning 250SX East champion Davies brought further firepower to an already stacked field, presenting a significant challenge for the championship’s regular contenders as supercross made its return to New Zealand.
Their presence was felt immediately at the highly-technical Auckland racetrack, with Roczen clocking the fastest SX1 qualifying time via a 50.246s lap-time, edging out Townsville winner Christian Craig (Quad Lock Honda) and KTM Racing Team’s Luke Clout in the process.
In the SX2 division, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Davies was in a league of his own, capturing P1 in qualifying with a 51.626s time – which was over half a second clear of MXRP Yamaha’s Max Anstie. Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha’s Lux Turner completed the top three.
Roczen and Craig split the SX1 Heat Races, with Craig leading teammate Austin Politelli and Stark Factory Racing’s Vince Friese in Heat 1, while Roczen beat Cedric Soubeyras (Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki) and Clout in Heat 2. All six riders earned a position into Superpole.
Quad Lock Honda’s Kayd Kingsford won SX2 Heat 1 ahead of his brother and teammate, reigning SX2 champion Ryder Kingsford, with Michael Hicks (Stark Factory Racing) completing the top three. Davies continued his winning form in Heat 2, finishing ahead of Turner and Cameron McAdoo (Quad Lock Honda).
The ever-entertaining, one-lap Superpole dash featured the top three finishers from each SX1 Heat Race, with Clout holding the benchmark time until Roczen recorded a blazing 50.085s lap to claim P1. Clout settled for second, ahead of Craig in third.
The electric Triple Crown finals format featured three races in each of the SX1 and SX2 divisions, with riders’ results tallied across all three gate drops to determine the overall positions for the event.
Davies maintained his perfect record in the SX2 division, sweeping all three races to secure the overall victory in front of his home New Zealand fans. McAdoo was second thanks to 2-2-2 results, leading defending number one Ryder Kingsford to complete the podium.
Roczen was also perfect across the three races, fending off challenges from Craig – who finished second – to reign supreme in the SX1 category. Clout was third overall on the night, maintaining his standing as a title challenger following two rounds of Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross competition.
In SMX Next, Jack Deveson (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) was the rider to beat throughout the three-race format, sweeping the division with a 1-1-1 scorecard ahead of Riley Burgess and Jack Nunn.
The championship now heads back across the Tasman to Australia, with Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium set to host Round 3 on November 7. With the title battles continuing to take shape across both divisions, another action-packed night awaits at the coveted AUSX Open.