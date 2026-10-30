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Overall Race Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
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  1. Jhak Walker
  2. Jason Tino
  3. Toby D Cleveland
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Buckwheat 100
Sat Nov 7
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Watch: Kailub Russell Wins Ironman GNCC - Full Video Highlights

October 30, 2026, 12:00pm
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanProgressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend at the round 12 Ironman GNCC.

Kailub Russell took the overall PM bike race win as Liam Draper and Mike Witkowski rounded out the overall podium. Jordan Ashburn continues to lead the championship standings over Steward Baylor Jr. and Draper with just one round remaining.

In XC2, Jhak Walker took the XC2 win over Jason Tino and Toby Cleveland as Angus Riordan continues to lead the XC2 standings. 

In the WXC race, it was Brandy Richards who took the race win over Danielle McDonald and Korie Steede. Richards now has sole possession of the points lead heading into the finale.

Read the full post-race recap here if you missed it.

Check out the full weekend recap video below, too.

The Buckwheat 100 GNCC finale is up next, set for November 6-8 in Newburg, West Virginia.

Overall Results

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 24, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:09:42.690 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:11:09.730 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:14:03.078 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
4 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:14:52.574 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
5 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:15:15.211 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 24, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:14:52.574 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
2 Jason Tino Jason Tino 03:16:46.001 Phillipsburg, NJ United States KTM
3 Toby D Cleveland Toby D Cleveland 03:17:40.092 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
4 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:17:44.799 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:20:26.850 Australia Australia Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 24, 2026
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
2 Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia Yamaha
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia Honda
5 Megan M Janyssek Megan M Janyssek Granite Falls, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 202
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 193
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 191
4Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 159
5Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 251
2Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 251
3Jason Tino Jason Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 237
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 205
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 156
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 265
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 249
4Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 156
5Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
Full Standings

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