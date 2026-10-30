Watch: Kailub Russell Wins Ironman GNCC - Full Video Highlights

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series was back in action over the weekend at the round 12 Ironman GNCC.

Kailub Russell took the overall PM bike race win as Liam Draper and Mike Witkowski rounded out the overall podium. Jordan Ashburn continues to lead the championship standings over Steward Baylor Jr. and Draper with just one round remaining.

In XC2, Jhak Walker took the XC2 win over Jason Tino and Toby Cleveland as Angus Riordan continues to lead the XC2 standings.

In the WXC race, it was Brandy Richards who took the race win over Danielle McDonald and Korie Steede. Richards now has sole possession of the points lead heading into the finale.

Read the full post-race recap here if you missed it.

Check out the full weekend recap video below, too.