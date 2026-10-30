Oh yeah!

Like I was very caught off guard by that. And as anything else, dude, it's going to be a work in progress. I know things aren't going to be just, oh, this is the greatest thing ever. Like, I'm not that naive. And I don't know why people just come out of interview and say, it's just like, you know, "This is amazing!" because I know that there's going to be things that we need to work on, right? Like it's no different than with me. Like, am I great? Yeah. I'm good. But can I be better? Always. Like I know what I need to work on. I know areas that I can improve on. So it's like, is the platform good? I believe so. Are there things that can be better? Always. Even with my bike this year, what was I happy with it? Of course. Could it be better? Absolutely. Today was the first day that I've actually got to ride it, you know, because it was public knowledge and I could actually go ride finally. I was at sandbox riding supercross.

And the team will know more after a year or two, right? Like they'll be smarter.

Yeah, they know, hey, we tried this last year and it didn't work, we went down this avenue and we should have gone down this way. And we've kind of started to go this way. And we've seen that there's been a lot of improvement. So we know this is the route. You always learn things that you thought you knew in year one, and you didn't learn it until it was too late or you were already too far developing in one direction or in one way before you realized, hey, this isn't it. I'm not worried about that. I'm very confident and, and the team and the staff and myself. So do.

Do you have much experience with the staff like Josh or Ryan?

I never got I never got to deal with any of them before. Obviously, I've seen them around a lot and I know they had success at GEICO. So I mean, the most interaction I've had, I think on the team was, I mean, I've known Ziggy since I was ten.

Oh, okay. So you do know Ziggy?

Yeah, yeah. Ziggy did my my suspension when I was on an 80. And a 60. So like, I've known Ziggy for a really, really long time, but I've never got to work with Ziggy when I am the project in a sense, you know? Like I've had Ziggy help me for a day or two, but he's never worked for the team that I'm on. So I know Ziggy is very intelligent. So if they've done it before, I don't understand why we couldn't do it again.

So Dylan told us when he joined the team that he asked for specifically non-tight Bam Bam Troy Lee pants. Have you been given that option yet on?

You know what's crazy is they sent me they sent me some of Bam Bam’s pants to try just to see like fit wise. Dude, I don't know how the dude got them on! Like, I know I'm smaller than Justin.

You think?

Dude, I'm telling you! I know for a fact there's no way he weighs less than I do. And he's taller. He's got longer legs. But, dude, they sent me these pants and I was like, I can't hardly get these around my waist. And they were tight, but they're too long. I’ve got shorter legs. But yeah, dude, I mean, I'll run a tight spec, but seeing the outline is I mean...they're tight!

So Dylan didn't ride with you at Sandbox on the bike, or did he? Did he move by then?

He was here last year.

All right. So do you have a a sense of his happiness or, you know, shooting the shit or following him or him following you of the bike a little bit?

I mean, it was one of those things that, like, we see each other all the time, but we don't really talk. Especially last year I didn't pay for a spot inside.

C'mon bro!

I just had the outside deal, bro. Dude, during supercross season, you don't need it. Like it's never that hot to where you need it. And then obviously not being an outdoor guy, like it didn't make it didn't make any sense. But yeah, I mean, obviously I saw him a lot. And every time I was around or heard him talk like he seemed happy. It's always hard to sure to gauge. And trust me, I knew better. I've made that mistake before. I didn't ask anybody that had ridden the bike or been on the team. Hey, what's your opinion of this? You know, when when you talk to somebody and they hate peaches, right? And you're like, hey dude, how's this brand of peaches? They're going to say they suck. Well, you, you might not like them, but what if I try them and it's amazing? I just didn't want my opinions to be tainted by somebody that maybe wasn't happy there anymore, or they didn't want to be there. I'm not 23 anymore. I'm a little bit older and I know that what might make somebody happy at at this place might not make somebody else happy. So I kept that in mind.