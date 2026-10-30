Joey Savatgy had a great Monster Energy AMA Supercross season going on his Quad Lock Honda, finishing around the 5-7 spots at most races and perhaps even threatening for a podium before a wrist injury ended his campaign a few rounds early. He returned for the SMX Playoff rounds but the wrist was still an issue... and then FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) shut down. Savatgy was expected to race that series, as he finished a close second in the championship last year, but now that option was off the table. Meanwhile, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati had an opening with Dylan Ferrandis going into retirement.
Even without WSX paychecks, Joey took a hard look at returning to Quad Lock Honda, because he really enjoyed the bike and the team. Ultimately, he chose to go with the factory Ducati program. Steve Matthes called Joey this week to get some thoughts.
Steve Matthes: Listen, congrats though, man. You know, you had a great year and the Honda's a great bike and all of that. But when a factory team comes calling with the resources that Ducati have I know you're happy with Quad Lock. I get it all of that. But you got to take a chance at it. Take us through your decision making on this process.
Joey Savatgy: Yeah. I'm sure a lot of people probably think, oh, it was an easy decision. It's a factory team, slam dunk, go home, whatever. But there's a lot that goes into it that people don't understand. I was happy with how last year went. I felt comfortable on the motorcycle. I had a lot of things that were going good that make the decisions a lot harder. But it's just something that, you know, you've gotta at least go down that avenue and you've got to explore it. In my opinion, being back on a factory team, I didn't know if I'd ever get back to that place. Simply because it is a dog eat dog world out there, and I know how hard it is to get on a team. I'm not gonna lie to you. Definitely was not on my radar. But, you know, things have a funny way of working out and it came into my lap at probably the best time it could have, to be honest. And yeah, we we definitely had some hoops to jump through and you know, other things that made it not as simple as I think we would have liked it to. However, I'm happy with the decision that I made and yeah, I mean, to be back on a factory team is the dream, right? Was on one for a long time and had some rough years, but kind of stayed in it and yeah, we got another shot at it. So it's exciting.
Look, you're mean to me. We all knew Dylan was retiring the week before the final round of SMX. I asked you there. What about Ducati? That seems like a nice fit. They're going to need a guy. You're a top guy. And you were adamant. No, man. Nope. I'm happy where I'm at. I'm good where I'm at now. It's also possible again because you're mean to me, that you were screwing with me. But were those words at the final SMX, was that the truth?
I mean, there is some truth to that! At that point in time I was pretty content with where I was. There were so many things going on, the places that I needed to be at and just the way it happened and how everything went about or came about was not at all how I envisioned it ever happening. There was a lot of time constraints as well as hoops to jump through. And there is some truth to I was content where I was. There was definitely nothing written on paper or anything at the last round of SMX. There is some of the other side that I had to put on a bit of a poker face just so I could figure out what I was doing before other people started to catch wind or make assumptions. So there was definitely a little bit of a balancing act.
For sure. Look as we know, Honda floated you some parts. You had a great season before you got hurt. There's comfort there. I don't know how you felt about traveling to make more money. Like going to Aussie stuff or WSX stuff and things that you were doing. You know, now you're just in a standard supercross/motocross American contract. So, some pluses and minuses to that. So, happiness, comfort on a bike, maybe a little less money. But again, happiness and comfort on the bike, right? These are things you have to balance.
Yeah, absolutely. Honda was generous enough, and I built a pretty good relationship with them throughout the year. And even towards the end of last year just I felt like I could go to them and be honest with them and ask them for help. It just became more of an open communications which again, added to the puzzle of what do I do? You know, like they've obviously shown the willingness to help me. That made it difficult. However, you know, I know being on a factory team, sure, there are some constraints. There are some things that most riders, if you want to go down this route, you're not allowed to. Whether it be because of sponsors or because of the bike comes with this or doesn't come with this. You know what I'm saying? However, I think when you look at Ducati as a company, they, I don't think they like to not do well. And I'm not saying that they didn't do well, especially dude, I've been on a team first year. You know, like with Triumph there's so many things that I didn't realize. There's hoops to jump through, there's like all these little things that 1% here, the 2% here, things that add up. And then you're just looking at this mountain of things that you're just like, oh my God, dude, why didn't we think of that? I felt like they (Ducati) did pretty good for their first year. But I also know that they're hungry for more and there's a lot of that was intriguing for me because I feel like if you can put a good motorcycle underneath me, I showed that I can still be good. And for me, it felt like it was I stepped in at a good time because they are so hungry and they want to do better.
They put it in the press release that this is a multi-year deal. And I was like, look at Joey getting the multi-year deal! That's another thing you got to weigh on, you know?
Absolutely. And it's not that I wouldn't have had that option with where I was at. I think I would have. One of the one of the biggest things for me is like, my kids are getting older and they want to know, why am I leaving? So it's like, yeah, now I kind of have the freedom in a way to, I could bring her by herself with me to a race because she's old enough now and I know enough people that I could bring her to and she would be safe with somebody. I'm not bringing her to Abu Dhabi. I don't want to bring my kids across the world. And for a lot of reasons, one of the main ones safety. But the other one is just flights, dude. Like, I would love to take my kids to Australia because I think it would be so cool for them to see kangaroos and go experience things, but number one, flights are so long. My kids on that flight? Good luck. Just throw me out of the plane on the way because I don't want to deal with it! But now it's like, okay, the longest flight I got this year is going to be to Washougal. I've grown to enjoy having my kids around, obviously. Having an international travel schedule just really makes that tough, to be honest.
You haven't done a lot of MX races the last few years. Obviously they are a motocross team. I mean you've had good results, but it's been a while and it's tough to jump in sometimes. Were you hesitant on that? Were you like, oh, no. Hey, I gotta sharpen my skills up outdoors.
I mean, definitely it's going to be a struggle when I make that transition this year. I'm not gonna downplay that at all. However, statistically, if you look at results, I've always done better outdoors than supercross.
Yeah that's true. You've had great results. How's the wrist? You did really well at the opening round of SMX, complete mudder. And then the other two you struggled and then you said "Look guys, I was telling you the mud helped me. It wasn't that I was lying about my wrist. It was that it was a mud race and we were doing five miles an hour!" Yep. The rest of them, you really couldn't ride. Do we have more therapy PT to do or do we ramp it up slowly?
I think it's one of those things that it will never be the same, right? Like from a standpoint of waking up first thing in the morning, does it feel great? Of course not. It's just like any other injury you have, you know. And also aging. Like I don't jump out of bed and feel great. Like my foot hurts first thing in the morning. And then as I get going, it's fine. Right. So it's still a work in progress for sure, but it doesn't hold me back on the motorcycle. Now there's certain movements and activities during the day, like just with normal life stuff, that I'm still hesitant on or that it's weak at. But, you know, between the wrist brace and just the motions that require on a motorcycle, as crazy as that sounds, it doesn't bother me riding. So it's definitely not 100%. And it's not an injury that I expected it to be 100% by now. It's one of those things that you just gotta slowly build base by base, right? Like it's going to be what it is now. And then a week from now, it'll get a little bit better and a little bit better, and it'll just grow over time. So I'm not worried about it.
But can do your full boot camp here shortly?
Yep. And that was one of the big pros from this side. It's not that I didn't enjoy last year because I did so much racing. By the time I got to A1, I was kind of already in a racing mindset, I guess you could say, but this will be nice to, you know, I took the summer off. I would have loved to have taken the summer off on my own terms. But that's not how it worked. I tried to do a little bit of SMX racing, but like, I got a chance to reset and I will have my eight week give or take, boot camp, build, testing all that. I'm excited for that to kind of come in fresh off of like a proper boot camp. So that was definitely a big positive.
You're going to stay at Sandbox stay with the program you got?
Yep. Stay at the Sandbox.
What about your teammate RJ? It's gonna be a great team to go over and talk to. By the way both of you guys are pretty friendly and funny to deal with. What's relationship with Rick like?
Yeah, I think we're good. We haven't talked a lot, to be honest. I mean, occasionally here and there.
I was trying to think before I started the pod. Like, have they been on teams together, have they had incidents? Have they had great races? I couldn't think of anything. I really couldn't.
No! That's why I was thinking of that. We've definitely never been teammates. I don't know that we've necessarily had like any gnarly battles. However it's RJ, right? I’m sure I’ve seen him coming late in a race and knew it was going to be a battle. I think it's good to have somebody that wants to prove that he can make that next jump. And I'm also at that point were like, hey, I showed that I can still be pretty good this year. However, I think there's still some more room for improvement. So I think for us, that's a good team environment to have. It's not chip on our shoulders by any means, but we both still believe that there's more in the tank and we can do better. So I think that is a big positive. And also, you know, just two people that have maybe different ways to set the bike up, but, you know, twice the data is always good.
Any dealings with Troy Lee at all over the years for you and Troy?
No. Really I've only talked to him once. Like it was one of those things that even when I went out there for the photo shoot he was either in China or he had just got back from China doing some stuff. So I haven't had a lot of interactions with him yet. Dude, people don't understand. It really was just a last minute kind of come together thing. It we didn't have a lot of time to really sit around at dinner and plan it out and talk about what we could do. It'll definitely be interesting. I'm excited about it though. Like I think he does a great job, obviously with helmets designs and everything. And, and the gear looks good. I know you're a big fan of the font, so I don't...
Listen, Troy Lee knocks it out of the park 95 percent of the time with their look, you know? Yeah, I really feel like that. But the number font, I just I couldn't get behind the number font. But that's okay. Who cares what I think?
I'll relay it to upper management.
Yeah. Please do. How's the bike? What do you think I, I rode the stock version a while ago. I think they look badass because it's Troy Lee and it's always going to look that way. What are you what's your initial impressions of the motorcycle?
To be honest with you, I'm not going to sit here and say like it's the greatest thing ever because I've ridden it twice. Literally. I rode it one day in California and then you can count the video we did Tuesday, but it was mainly sections. Today Is like the first time that I've gotten to like actually go ride it on a track that I'm somewhat familiar with and spin laps on it. And, and even then, like right now, we're at such a base setup that we haven't even got to test and set something up how I wanted to I can tell you that, you know, mid to top, it's got a lot of power.
Oh yeah!
Like I was very caught off guard by that. And as anything else, dude, it's going to be a work in progress. I know things aren't going to be just, oh, this is the greatest thing ever. Like, I'm not that naive. And I don't know why people just come out of interview and say, it's just like, you know, "This is amazing!" because I know that there's going to be things that we need to work on, right? Like it's no different than with me. Like, am I great? Yeah. I'm good. But can I be better? Always. Like I know what I need to work on. I know areas that I can improve on. So it's like, is the platform good? I believe so. Are there things that can be better? Always. Even with my bike this year, what was I happy with it? Of course. Could it be better? Absolutely. Today was the first day that I've actually got to ride it, you know, because it was public knowledge and I could actually go ride finally. I was at sandbox riding supercross.
And the team will know more after a year or two, right? Like they'll be smarter.
Yeah, they know, hey, we tried this last year and it didn't work, we went down this avenue and we should have gone down this way. And we've kind of started to go this way. And we've seen that there's been a lot of improvement. So we know this is the route. You always learn things that you thought you knew in year one, and you didn't learn it until it was too late or you were already too far developing in one direction or in one way before you realized, hey, this isn't it. I'm not worried about that. I'm very confident and, and the team and the staff and myself. So do.
Do you have much experience with the staff like Josh or Ryan?
I never got I never got to deal with any of them before. Obviously, I've seen them around a lot and I know they had success at GEICO. So I mean, the most interaction I've had, I think on the team was, I mean, I've known Ziggy since I was ten.
Oh, okay. So you do know Ziggy?
Yeah, yeah. Ziggy did my my suspension when I was on an 80. And a 60. So like, I've known Ziggy for a really, really long time, but I've never got to work with Ziggy when I am the project in a sense, you know? Like I've had Ziggy help me for a day or two, but he's never worked for the team that I'm on. So I know Ziggy is very intelligent. So if they've done it before, I don't understand why we couldn't do it again.
So Dylan told us when he joined the team that he asked for specifically non-tight Bam Bam Troy Lee pants. Have you been given that option yet on?
You know what's crazy is they sent me they sent me some of Bam Bam’s pants to try just to see like fit wise. Dude, I don't know how the dude got them on! Like, I know I'm smaller than Justin.
You think?
Dude, I'm telling you! I know for a fact there's no way he weighs less than I do. And he's taller. He's got longer legs. But, dude, they sent me these pants and I was like, I can't hardly get these around my waist. And they were tight, but they're too long. I’ve got shorter legs. But yeah, dude, I mean, I'll run a tight spec, but seeing the outline is I mean...they're tight!
So Dylan didn't ride with you at Sandbox on the bike, or did he? Did he move by then?
He was here last year.
All right. So do you have a a sense of his happiness or, you know, shooting the shit or following him or him following you of the bike a little bit?
I mean, it was one of those things that, like, we see each other all the time, but we don't really talk. Especially last year I didn't pay for a spot inside.
C'mon bro!
I just had the outside deal, bro. Dude, during supercross season, you don't need it. Like it's never that hot to where you need it. And then obviously not being an outdoor guy, like it didn't make it didn't make any sense. But yeah, I mean, obviously I saw him a lot. And every time I was around or heard him talk like he seemed happy. It's always hard to sure to gauge. And trust me, I knew better. I've made that mistake before. I didn't ask anybody that had ridden the bike or been on the team. Hey, what's your opinion of this? You know, when when you talk to somebody and they hate peaches, right? And you're like, hey dude, how's this brand of peaches? They're going to say they suck. Well, you, you might not like them, but what if I try them and it's amazing? I just didn't want my opinions to be tainted by somebody that maybe wasn't happy there anymore, or they didn't want to be there. I'm not 23 anymore. I'm a little bit older and I know that what might make somebody happy at at this place might not make somebody else happy. So I kept that in mind.