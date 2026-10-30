Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Round two of the 2026 AUSX Championship is at the home of Cole Davies, in Auckland, New Zealand. In fact, rumor has it that North Harbour Stadium is within shouting distance of his neighborhood. What a homecoming it will be, too, as he is coming off a double championship season at only 19 years old. For a rider who moved away to chase the dream and has literally never raced in front of his friends and family on this stage, this will be quite the scene. It hasn't been smooth sailing on every front, though, as his factory Yamaha still hasn't arrived as of the evening before the event. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team sent a last-minute passenger to the far side of the world with enough factory parts to build up a new bike at the latest possible moment to make it in time, and that's the production bike he rode today (thanks to Yamaha Down Under). The plan is still to ride his factory bike, as it's scheduled to arrive for delivery tomorrow morning via air freight. All glamour and glitz, right? On either bike, Davies will still enter the SX2 racing as the clear-cut favorite. He won't have it easy, though, as riders like Max Anstie, Brodie Connelly, Lux Turner, and Michael Hicks on his Stark will want a piece of the champ.

In the SX1 category, all eyes will be on Ken Roczen as he makes his New Zealand debut. K-Roc has raced all over the world with great success and will add NZed to the list. Much like Davies, his resume as the defending Monster Energy AMA Supercross champ screams that he's the favorite. Christian Craig is dangerously good at races like this, though. He was lights out at the opener, and don't forget how good he was at last year's WSX round in Australia. We don't always see Christian's best, but when we do, watch out. Kenny knows that all too well and won't be caught by surprise. They'll be flanked by Aussie Luke Clout, who has taken former AUS-X champs to the limit in prior years. He will likely be outclassed by Roczen and arguably Craig, too, but he is a great starter and could make things interesting. Throw in a veteran like Cedric Soubeyras and another Stark in the form of Jorge Zaragosa, and we should be in for a great night in Auckland.

These races are about more than the actual battling on track, though. For two solid days, Davies and Roczen have been PR machines. As I type this, they are doing one-on-one fan interaction sessions. They've been on radio stations, TV stations, done PR hits in memorable spots, and generally just been spreading the magic of SMX (AUS-X in this case). There is simply no way you could tune into any local media or open a social media app in this part of the world and not hear about this sport. I think those two are likely cooked by now, and riding will be a relief. But as far as getting people engaged, it would be hard to imagine a better job being done than this crew.

CHASING CHASE (Matthes)

When I say, "Chasing Chase," I mean I've spent more than a few days chasing down Chase Sexton rumors. As we saw, he split with Monster Energy Kawasaki after year one of a three-year deal. The dude must really not like the bike and/or team because, like Jorge Prado last year, he left millions on the table. Yes, millions.

So, what's next? Yeah man, I really don't know. I got some calls and texts from seriously connected people within the industry that all said different things: Quad Lock Honda, Pipes Motorsports Suzuki or back to Red Bull KTM. Those are the three landing spots most mentioned. I think, as I type this Thursday night, it's looking like he might join the SX champ on yellow, but what do I know? Not much I guess, because info is all over the place. I even tweeted out that Sexton rumors were ruining my MTB ride the other day, which got me a funny text from Chase himself saying that I love it. To which I replied, "I do not. It's my off-season, dammit!"

I don't know if the Quad Lock Honda or the Pipes Suzuki rides would include outdoors, though, as neither team commits to the full MX schedule, but I would hope so. Sexton outdoors, when he's feeling it, is a pretty cool thing to watch. Remember, he won the 450 Pro Motocross title just two years ago! So, we'll wait and see what Chase gets on—remember he's coming back from an ACL repair, so knowing that, knowing he's going to be on a new bike—it'll be a tough off-season for the #4 wherever he lands. I just hope he's happy.