FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

David Vuillemin, the former factory rider, MXGP, SX, and MX winner talks about his move back to France and whether he'll ever come back to the United States of America, Dylan Ferrandis hanging it up, bike set-up stuff he's mad about, the USA SMX silly season, MXGP riders' MX skills, Eli Tomac's Mt. Rushmore placing, his placing on Yamaha's all-time list, and more.

Save at FXRRacing.com with Pulpmx30 code and also thanks to Firepower Parts and Maxxis Tires.

Find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

LISTEN TO THE FULL Vuillemin PODCAST