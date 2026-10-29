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Ruben Fernandez Leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS After Successful Stint

October 29, 2026, 11:50am
Ruben Fernandez Leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS After Successful Stint
Almonte, Spain MXGP of AndaluciaFIM Motocross World Championship

The following press release is from Honda HRC PETRONAS: 

Ruben Fernandez leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS after successful stint

Honda HRC PETRONAS would like to wish Ruben Fernandez all the best in the future, as the Spaniard leaves the team after four successful seasons.

Joining in 2023, after impressing in Honda 114 Motorsports squad, Fernandez made an immediate impact, winning his first GP at the MXGP of Argentina down in Villa La Angostura. He then followed that up with podiums in Spain, Germany and Italy as he finished fifth that year.  An injury-hit campaign meant he was only able to complete four GP in 2024 but he rebounded in 2025 with fourth place in the standings and three more visits to the podium.

The #70 continued to battle at the front of this highly contested MXGP field in 2026, adding another podium and plenty of near-misses, before a crash in Turkiye meant he had to end his season early. It was a shame that he wasn’t able to complete the season as he was on-target for another top five in the championship.

Everyone in the team will miss his presence both on and off the track, and wish him the best of luck for 2027 and beyond.

  • Ruben Fernandez 
    Ruben Fernandez  Honda
  • Ruben Fernandez 
    Ruben Fernandez  Honda
  • Ruben Fernandez 
    Ruben Fernandez  Honda
  • Ruben Fernandez 
    Ruben Fernandez  Honda
  • Ruben Fernandez 
    Ruben Fernandez  Honda

Ruben Fernandez's time with Honda HRC PETRONAS:

-Ten MXGP podiums (including one overall win)
-30 top-five finishes
-78 total starts

Ruben Fernandez

Ruben Fernandez

Spain Spain
PositionRaceClassDateBike
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MXGPSeptember 6, 2026 Honda
15
MXGP 
MXGP of Netherlands 		MXGPAugust 23, 2026 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MXGPAugust 16, 2026 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		MXGPAugust 2, 2026 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MXGPJuly 26, 2026 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MXGPJuly 19, 2026 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of South Africa 		MXGPJuly 5, 2026 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MXGPJune 28, 2026 Honda
13
MXGP 
MXGP of Italy 		MXGPJune 21, 2026 Honda
7
MXGP 
MXGP of Latvia 		MXGPJune 7, 2026 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MXGPMay 31, 2026 Honda
7
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MXGPMay 24, 2026 Honda
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MXGPApril 19, 2026 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MXGPApril 12, 2026 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MXGPMarch 29, 2026 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Andalucia 		MXGPMarch 22, 2026 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Argentina 		MXGPMarch 8, 2026 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Australia 		MXGPSeptember 21, 2025 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of China 		MXGPSeptember 14, 2025 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MXGPSeptember 7, 2025 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Netherlands 		MXGPAugust 24, 2025 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MXGPAugust 17, 2025 Honda
13
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		MXGPAugust 3, 2025 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MXGPJuly 27, 2025 Honda
13
MXGP 
MXGP of Finland 		MXGPJuly 13, 2025 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MXGPJune 22, 2025 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Latvia 		MXGPJune 8, 2025 Honda
39
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MXGPJune 1, 2025 Honda
8
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MXGPMay 25, 2025 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MXGPMay 11, 2025 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MXGPMay 4, 2025 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MXGPApril 21, 2025 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MXGPApril 13, 2025 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MXGPApril 6, 2025 Honda
12
MXGP 
MXGP of Europe 		MXGPMarch 23, 2025 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha 		MXGPMarch 16, 2025 Honda
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Argentina 		MXGPMarch 2, 2025 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha 		MXGPSeptember 28, 2024 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of China 		MXGPSeptember 15, 2024 Honda
10
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MXGPSeptember 8, 2024 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MXGPAugust 25, 2024 Honda
35
MXGP 
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina 		MXGPMarch 10, 2024 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Great Britain 		MXGPSeptember 24, 2023 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Italy 		MXGPSeptember 17, 2023 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Turkiye 		MXGPSeptember 3, 2023 Honda
11
MXGP 
MXGP of The Netherlands 		MXGPAugust 20, 2023 Honda
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Sweden 		MXGPAugust 13, 2023 Honda
25
MXGP 
MXGP of Finland 		MXGPJuly 30, 2023 Honda
8
MXGP 
MXGP of Flanders 		MXGPJuly 23, 2023 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Czech Republic 		MXGPJuly 16, 2023 Honda
5
MXGP 
MXGP of Lombok 		MXGPJuly 2, 2023 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia) 		MXGPJune 25, 2023 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Germany 		MXGPJune 11, 2023 Honda
9
MXGP 
MXGP of Latvia 		MXGPJune 4, 2023 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of France 		MXGPMay 21, 2023 Honda
3
MXGP 
MXGP of Spain 		MXGPMay 6, 2023 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Portugal 		MXGPApril 30, 2023 Honda
4
MXGP 
MXGP of Trentino 		MXGPApril 16, 2023 Honda
6
MXGP 
MXGP of Switzerland 		MXGPApril 8, 2023 Honda
16
MXGP 
MXGP of Sardegna 		MXGPMarch 26, 2023 Honda
1
MXGP 
MXGP of Patagonia Argentina 		MXGPMarch 12, 2023 Honda
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