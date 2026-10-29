The following press release is from Honda HRC PETRONAS:

Ruben Fernandez leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS after successful stint

Honda HRC PETRONAS would like to wish Ruben Fernandez all the best in the future, as the Spaniard leaves the team after four successful seasons.

Joining in 2023, after impressing in Honda 114 Motorsports squad, Fernandez made an immediate impact, winning his first GP at the MXGP of Argentina down in Villa La Angostura. He then followed that up with podiums in Spain, Germany and Italy as he finished fifth that year. An injury-hit campaign meant he was only able to complete four GP in 2024 but he rebounded in 2025 with fourth place in the standings and three more visits to the podium.

The #70 continued to battle at the front of this highly contested MXGP field in 2026, adding another podium and plenty of near-misses, before a crash in Turkiye meant he had to end his season early. It was a shame that he wasn’t able to complete the season as he was on-target for another top five in the championship.

Everyone in the team will miss his presence both on and off the track, and wish him the best of luck for 2027 and beyond.