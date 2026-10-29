Ruben Fernandez Leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS After Successful Stint
The following press release is from Honda HRC PETRONAS:
Ruben Fernandez leaves Honda HRC PETRONAS after successful stint
Honda HRC PETRONAS would like to wish Ruben Fernandez all the best in the future, as the Spaniard leaves the team after four successful seasons.
Joining in 2023, after impressing in Honda 114 Motorsports squad, Fernandez made an immediate impact, winning his first GP at the MXGP of Argentina down in Villa La Angostura. He then followed that up with podiums in Spain, Germany and Italy as he finished fifth that year. An injury-hit campaign meant he was only able to complete four GP in 2024 but he rebounded in 2025 with fourth place in the standings and three more visits to the podium.
The #70 continued to battle at the front of this highly contested MXGP field in 2026, adding another podium and plenty of near-misses, before a crash in Turkiye meant he had to end his season early. It was a shame that he wasn’t able to complete the season as he was on-target for another top five in the championship.
Everyone in the team will miss his presence both on and off the track, and wish him the best of luck for 2027 and beyond.
Ruben Fernandez's time with Honda HRC PETRONAS:
-Ten MXGP podiums (including one overall win)
-30 top-five finishes
-78 total starts
Ruben FernandezSpain
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|11
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MXGP
|September 6, 2026
|Honda
|15
MXGPMXGP of Netherlands
|MXGP
|August 23, 2026
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Sweden
|MXGP
|August 16, 2026
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|MXGP
|August 2, 2026
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic
|MXGP
|July 26, 2026
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Great Britain
|MXGP
|July 19, 2026
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of South Africa
|MXGP
|July 5, 2026
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|MXGP
|June 28, 2026
|Honda
|13
MXGPMXGP of Italy
|MXGP
|June 21, 2026
|Honda
|7
MXGPMXGP of Latvia
|MXGP
|June 7, 2026
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MXGP
|May 31, 2026
|Honda
|7
MXGPMXGP of France
|MXGP
|May 24, 2026
|Honda
|8
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|MXGP
|April 19, 2026
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MXGP
|April 12, 2026
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MXGP
|March 29, 2026
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of Andalucia
|MXGP
|March 22, 2026
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Argentina
|MXGP
|March 8, 2026
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Australia
|MXGP
|September 21, 2025
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of China
|MXGP
|September 14, 2025
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MXGP
|September 7, 2025
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of Netherlands
|MXGP
|August 24, 2025
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Sweden
|MXGP
|August 17, 2025
|Honda
|13
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|MXGP
|August 3, 2025
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic
|MXGP
|July 27, 2025
|Honda
|13
MXGPMXGP of Finland
|MXGP
|July 13, 2025
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Great Britain
|MXGP
|June 22, 2025
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Latvia
|MXGP
|June 8, 2025
|Honda
|39
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MXGP
|June 1, 2025
|Honda
|8
MXGPMXGP of France
|MXGP
|May 25, 2025
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Spain
|MXGP
|May 11, 2025
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|MXGP
|May 4, 2025
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MXGP
|April 21, 2025
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|MXGP
|April 13, 2025
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MXGP
|April 6, 2025
|Honda
|12
MXGPMXGP of Europe
|MXGP
|March 23, 2025
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Castilla la Mancha
|MXGP
|March 16, 2025
|Honda
|10
MXGPMXGP of Argentina
|MXGP
|March 2, 2025
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of Castilla la Mancha
|MXGP
|September 28, 2024
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of China
|MXGP
|September 15, 2024
|Honda
|10
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MXGP
|September 8, 2024
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MXGP
|August 25, 2024
|Honda
|35
MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argentina
|MXGP
|March 10, 2024
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Great Britain
|MXGP
|September 24, 2023
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Italy
|MXGP
|September 17, 2023
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Turkiye
|MXGP
|September 3, 2023
|Honda
|11
MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands
|MXGP
|August 20, 2023
|Honda
|8
MXGPMXGP of Sweden
|MXGP
|August 13, 2023
|Honda
|25
MXGPMXGP of Finland
|MXGP
|July 30, 2023
|Honda
|8
MXGPMXGP of Flanders
|MXGP
|July 23, 2023
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic
|MXGP
|July 16, 2023
|Honda
|5
MXGPMXGP of Lombok
|MXGP
|July 2, 2023
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Sumbawa (Indonesia)
|MXGP
|June 25, 2023
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Germany
|MXGP
|June 11, 2023
|Honda
|9
MXGPMXGP of Latvia
|MXGP
|June 4, 2023
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of France
|MXGP
|May 21, 2023
|Honda
|3
MXGPMXGP of Spain
|MXGP
|May 6, 2023
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Portugal
|MXGP
|April 30, 2023
|Honda
|4
MXGPMXGP of Trentino
|MXGP
|April 16, 2023
|Honda
|6
MXGPMXGP of Switzerland
|MXGP
|April 8, 2023
|Honda
|16
MXGPMXGP of Sardegna
|MXGP
|March 26, 2023
|Honda
|1
MXGPMXGP of Patagonia Argentina
|MXGP
|March 12, 2023
|Honda