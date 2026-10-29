Racing the Husqvarna since 2022, has the switch to Kawasaki equipment been profound for Stewart?

“You know what? Of course anytime you switch to a different brand, it’s going to be different, but I personally think that with this new (2027) Kawasaki KX450 they came out with, it’s actually really, really good and I heard nothing but positive things about it even before I rode it. I finally got to ride it and it has been going really good so far. I’m actually more blown away with how it has been handling right off the start. Normally, it takes me a while to adjust with a different motorcycle. I felt right at home with this motorcycle. We’re at the very, very early stages of testing. Just learning how to ride the bike. Having fun. Enjoying it. We’re slowly starting to edge into dialing-in the comfort stuff. We started going in stages. Again, so far it has been going really good. The team is really, really, really positive about every single thing. They’re there for me. Anything I want from that motorcycle, they are willing to do. It’s good to have a team that’s willing to throw everything out to help you be better. That’s the team that I want to surround myself with and they want to win.”

Stewart explained just how the Monster Energy Kawasaki came about and ultimately fell into place.

“It’s funny to say,” said Stewart. “I’ve had this kind of weird opportunity with Kawasaki a few times, but it wasn’t a complete and for sure answer. That kind of happened a few times in my career and we weren’t really sure. Things just didn’t work out at that time. This time around, I got the phone call from Bruce Stjernstrom and Dan Fahie at Kawasaki and they were like, ‘Malcolm, we’re really serious this time.’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it!’ At the time there were a lot of seats open and Kawasaki was like, ‘No, we want Malcolm. We feel like he’s the best fit for our program. He always has a great and positive attitude.’ I think I was what they were looking for. I just think they were looking for someone who is going to give it everything they have got, right? I felt like I pretty much checked all those boxes off and I got the opportunity and I went for it. But yeah, it was a really big question mark. A lot of people didn’t know about it. It kind of came out of nowhere. I was actually kind of shocked myself a little bit. Kawasaki was really full force about it and I liked that. They didn’t drag their feet and they told me everything they wanted. They wanted me and I had a contract the next day. It was awesome. I was stoked. And I’d rather be with people you’re familiar with. I felt like this would be the best opportunity for me for the long haul. I’m very stoked and blessed that to be Kawasaki. And I’ve always wanted to be riding for factory Kawasaki as my brother did. So this is one of the items on the list I always wanted to check off. If I pass up the opportunity to ride for a team that I’ve always wanted to be on, I just don’t know if I can forgive myself. Especially at this stage in my career. Let’s take the opportunity, have fun with it, make history and go out there and try and win races."