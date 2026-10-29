Ken Roczen Inks 2027 Deal, Will Return to Defend Monster Energy AMA Supercross Title

This is the news everyone wanted to hear: Ken Roczen is racing in 2027! This evening his team announced a new contract with the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross Champion with a short statement:

Suzuki is excited to announce that Ken Roczen will return to the AWM Fulfillment PMG Suzuki presented by Progressive/Cycle Gear team for the 2027 Supercross season to defend his championship title aboard the RM-Z450.

Until now, Kenny had not yet said if he would be racing in 2027 or not, but he did say that if he did return, he would approach it with the same fire and focus in which he raced in 2026. That means this isn't merely a farewell tour but a genuine attempt to defend his AMA 450 Supercross Championship.

Ken is actually in action this weekend down in New Zealand. People around the world are pumped to hear this news!