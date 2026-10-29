Joey Savatgy Signs with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing for 2027 and Beyond
Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is excited to announce the signing of Joey Savatgy to a multi-year contract, bringing the experienced 450-class contender into the team’s lineup for the upcoming seasons. The agreement marks an important step in the continued growth of the program, with Savatgy joining RJ Hampshire as the team builds toward the future.
Originally from Thomasville, Georgia, Savatgy began his professional racing career in 2013 and quickly established himself as a championship contender in the 250 class. He narrowly missed capturing the 2016 250SX East Championship, finishing runner-up, and spent several seasons competing at the front of the highly competitive 250 class before making his 450 debut in 2019.
In his rookie 450SX season, Savatgy earned 450SX Rookie of the Year honors and recorded multiple top-five finishes. Since moving to the premier class, he has accumulated 13 career top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the Philadelphia Supercross in 2026. He recorded five top-five finishes during the 2026 season alone, alongside 12 total top-10 finishes, and finished inside the top 10 in the 2026 Supercross championship standings.
Savatgy’s signing reinforces the team’s commitment to building a competitive, long-term racing program across the entire Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship schedule. With both Savatgy and Hampshire secured to multi-year agreements, the team can focus on continued development, establishing consistency, and maximizing the potential of its two-rider lineup.
“I am very excited for this change and honored for this opportunity,” said Savatgy. “I had a good year, and to have a factory team look in my direction and reach out is rewarding. Considering the last few years haven’t been the greatest for me, I think we showed a lot this year and proved that, with the right team around me, we’re able to achieve good results.
“To be back on a factory team is exciting, and I think the resources we have are a huge advantage. There are a lot of doors we can open, things we can experiment with, and opportunities to find what works best. I’m excited to get the ball rolling, have a full offseason boot camp, so to speak, and get to know everybody on the team. It’s going to be a good year.”
Team Manager Josh welcomed Savatgy to the program, highlighting the value of his experience and the opportunities that come with a multi-year partnership.
“We are very excited to welcome Joey to the team. He has demonstrated proven results in the 450 class, showcasing impressive speed, strength, and consistency in Supercross last season. We look forward to providing Joey with a comprehensive racing program that allows him to compete throughout the entire Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SMX seasons.
“Having Joey and RJ both committed to multi-year deals is a significant step forward for our program. The opportunity to work with both riders over multiple seasons will allow us to better understand their individual strengths, abilities, and needs, while continuing to develop the program and build on our progress heading into the future.”
Savatgy will prepare for the upcoming season as he begins his work with the team and prepares for a full campaign across Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SMX. With an experienced rider joining an established development-focused program, Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing looks forward to building on its progress and continuing to establish itself as a competitor in the premier class.