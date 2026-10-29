Joey Savatgy Signs with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing for 2027 and Beyond

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing is excited to announce the signing of Joey Savatgy to a multi-year contract, bringing the experienced 450-class contender into the team’s lineup for the upcoming seasons. The agreement marks an important step in the continued growth of the program, with Savatgy joining RJ Hampshire as the team builds toward the future.

Originally from Thomasville, Georgia, Savatgy began his professional racing career in 2013 and quickly established himself as a championship contender in the 250 class. He narrowly missed capturing the 2016 250SX East Championship, finishing runner-up, and spent several seasons competing at the front of the highly competitive 250 class before making his 450 debut in 2019.

In his rookie 450SX season, Savatgy earned 450SX Rookie of the Year honors and recorded multiple top-five finishes. Since moving to the premier class, he has accumulated 13 career top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish at the Philadelphia Supercross in 2026. He recorded five top-five finishes during the 2026 season alone, alongside 12 total top-10 finishes, and finished inside the top 10 in the 2026 Supercross championship standings.