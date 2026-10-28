Watch Webb Hit SX on His New Bike, Weigh in on Team USA, WSX and More

Jason Weigandt visits the old JGR test track, now known as the Aus Ranch, to check out Cooper Webb just getting back into supercross on his new Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, Monster Energy Tedder Husqvarna. Plus, new training partner Cameron McAdoo on his Quad Lock Honda, and Aus Ranch resident and GNCC 250 Championship Contender Gus Riordan. Brought to you by Yoshimura, Yamaha, Fly Racing and Throttle Jockey.