We have pics of Mookie on green! Malcolm Stewart’s new deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki is now public, as the team today announced Stewart and Garrett Marchbanks as the 450 factory roster for SMX in 2027. Stewart needed a ride once Rockstar Energy Husqvarna shut down and could not honor the final year of his contract. He found a landing spot with some heritage, and Stewart did ride Kawasakis as an amateur. Perhaps you remember that his older brother James was a Kawasaki rider back in the day? People remember that still, right?

Keep in mind that the new KX450F sports significant changes, so we’ll see how it performs for Stewart and Marchbanks.

Last week the team announced Chase Sexton would not be back with the team for 2027. No, we still don’t know where Sexton lands. Yes, we’ve heard every rumor in the book. Anyway, can Malcolm generate a second career 450SX victory? Kawasaki's official press release is below.

The following is a press release from Monster Energy Kawasaki:

Monster Energy® Kawasaki Unveils 2027 SMX World Championship Roster

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (Oct. 28, 2026) – Monster Energy® Kawasaki welcomes Malcolm Stewart to its 2027 roster, alongside 2026 450SX Rookie of the Year Garrett Marchbanks. Marchbanks earned a contract extension following his standout rookie 450 campaign in 2026. The two-rider lineup blends years of premier-class experience with rising 450 Class talent as Monster Energy Kawasaki sets its sights on the upcoming season aboard the new 2027 KX™450F-SR.

Stewart brings more than a decade of professional racing experience and proven success to Monster Energy Kawasaki. The No. 27 has established himself as a consistent contender in the premier class, capturing his first career 450SX win in 2025 and earning the King of Paris SX crown later that year. Stewart battled to secure one podium and 14 Top 10 SMX finishes in 2026. Stewart’s addition to the team marks a return to his roots, having raced with Kawasaki Team Green™ throughout his amateur career and continuing the Stewart family’s storied history with the brand.

Marchbanks will return for his second season in the 450 Class after an impressive rookie campaign with Monster Energy Kawasaki. The former Kawasaki Team Green and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider steadily progressed throughout his first full season aboard the KX™450SR, earning him 2026 450SX Rookie of the Year and career-best fourth-overall finishes at Thunder Valley and Unadilla during a breakout Pro Motocross campaign. Marchbanks rounded out the year with five Top 5 SMX finishes and a notable sixth overall in the SMX World Championship standings. Marchbanks looks to continue improving his results in 2027 and establish himself among the top contenders.