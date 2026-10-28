“With the addition of Cooper Webb, I believe Team Tedder may surprise some people next season. With a strong team around him, Cooper will be able to fully concentrate on his racing, and he has the opportunity to reach another level–potentially replicating the success he’s achieved previously in his career.”

Those are the words of Roger De Coster, Motorsport Director of KTM and Husqvarna North America, in a press release regarding the union of Husqvarna, Team Tedder, and of course, Webb, for 2027. After a highly successful stint with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, which ran from 2023 through 2026 and in which he scored 10 race wins, 32 podium finishes, and the 2025 Monster Energy 450SX Supercross Championship, Webb has now joined forces with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Monster Energy Team Tedder Husqvarna organization to race a full-on works Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Editon beginning with the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. It’s a profound change for the 30-year-old and three-time 450SX Champion. Now, back with De Coster and already fast at it and home from the 2026 FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France, Webb checked in from his home in North Carolina.

“I’m just done riding and training for the day here in North Carolina,” started out Webb. “Just getting back ready for supercross. It’s been great so far. We moved here about three weeks ago now. Last week was our first week back riding and training and stuff, and so far, so good. We’re now in week two and we’re loving it in North Carolina. It’s been awesome for me. This is where I’m from. We’ve got a good program going. I have two supercross tracks here. I actually rode at ClubMX today, so that was cool. I’m on the new Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna right now. So we’re getting her all dialed-in. Yeah, the whole crew is here. The crew chief lives out here. I’m working with Justin Brayton on training and on the bike stuff. I have my mechanic here. The shop and everything is set up. It’s pretty cool. Obviously, with the new team with the Tedders, I now work with them, which has been awesome so far. We’re able to have the full KTM Husqvarna Group support. With my engine and chassis, everything is factory. We’re running the Enzo KYB suspension right now. I was able to bring my race mechanic from Star Racing here, Alex Campbell. I was able to steal and grab one of the 250 mechanics off that team. Austin Kent, who is my practice mechanic, is here. The 450 team manager, Rich Simmons, decided to come with me to this team. All four of us jumped ship to Tedder and that’s kind of like the crew I’ve got. Like I said, with Justin Brayton I’m working on racing mentality and training one and off the bike. He’s kind of just doing everything for me from top to bottom. We have a great crew right now. I’m super-excited to have the people in my corner that I have.”