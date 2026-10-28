AEO Powersports and BarX Racing Switching to Husqvarna for 2027 SMX Season
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Husqvarna Mobility to support multiple 250 teams for 2027 SMX season
AEO Powersports and BarX Racing teams to compete aboard Husqvarna FC 250
Husqvarna Mobility will support multiple 250 Class teams for the 2027 SMX World Championship season, aligning with both the AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing Team and Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna across AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and the SMX post-season.
Both independently-operated teams will compete aboard Husqvarna FC 250 machinery, forming the brand’s representation in professional competition and providing additional opportunities for riders within the highly-competitive 250 category.
"Partnering with the AEO Powersports and BarX Racing teams gives Husqvarna a strong platform in the 250 division as we enter a new chapter in SMX," explained John Hinz, CEO, Husqvarna Mobility North America, Inc. "Both organizations bring valuable experience and ambition, and we’re excited to support their efforts with our racing technology and technical expertise. Together with our new partnership with Team Tedder in the 450 category, this structure reinforces our commitment to professional racing while allowing us to strengthen our connection with the wider Husqvarna riding community. Racing has always been a foundation for the Husqvarna brand, and these partnerships create new opportunities to support talented riders and connect with fans. We look forward to seeing all three teams represent Husqvarna in 2027 and supporting their progress throughout the season."
The AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing Team will field a three-rider program, including two riders – with Carson Mumford already confirmed – who will contest 250SX West, 250MX and the 250SMX post-season. The team will also expand its racing efforts into the WMX Championship during the Pro Motocross season. Further details surrounding the team’s complete roster remain to be announced.
In addition to its professional racing operation, AEO Powersports has an established connection to Husqvarna Mobility North America as an authorized dealer with three locations throughout the Southwest, including two in Arizona and one in Southern California.
"We are really looking forward to the change in brands, and now being one of the top Husqvarna-supported teams will help with our marketing efforts and add value to our partners in racing," said Jeremy Scism, AEO Powersports Owner and Team Manager. "A facelift is needed sometimes and we're excited to reintroduce the team for 2027 with an all-new look across all platforms. With the return of Carson Mumford, we are looking to make an even bigger impact on battling with the factory programs and hopefully continue our success from last season."
Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna will also form an integral part of Husqvarna Mobility's racing activities, with plans to field up to six riders throughout the entire 31-round SMX season. Its complete rider line-up alongside the returning Lux Turner is due to be announced separately.
BarX Racing has established itself as a development-focused organization committed to bringing together riders from a range of backgrounds and experience levels, from established professionals through to emerging talent, with the objective of helping each athlete reach their potential both on and off the track.
"We are extremely excited about this new direction for BarX Racing," said Myron Short, Co-Owner of BarX Racing. "Our time with previous OEMs has been an important part of our team's development and we sincerely appreciate the relationships and support we have received over the years. Moving to Husqvarna gives us an opportunity to build something special. We believe in the motorcycles, the people behind the brand, and the direction we're taking as a team. Our goal has always been to provide our riders with the equipment, resources, and professional environment they need to compete at the highest level. This transition is another step toward achieving that goal."
Paul Smith, Co-Owner of BarX Racing and President of Toyota of Redlands, added:
"From the beginning, my vision for BarX Racing has been about much more than just putting motorcycles on the starting line. It's about building a first-class racing organization that gives talented athletes the opportunity to succeed. Toyota of Redlands has been proud to support this program, and I believe our transition to Husqvarna represents an exciting opportunity to take BarX Racing to the next level. We have made a significant investment in this team, our people, our riders, and our future. We're committed to giving them the right equipment, strong partnerships, and the resources needed to compete for podiums and championships. We value the experiences we had with other OEMs and look forward to building a strong, successful future with Husqvarna. This is more than a change in motorcycle manufacturers. It's a renewed commitment to winning, developing riders, and building a team that our sponsors, partners, and fans can be proud of."
Alongside the previously announced Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna 450 Class effort, the addition of the AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing Team and Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna further strengthens Husqvarna Mobility’s presence entering 2027, with each team scheduled to make their official debut when the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship opens at Anaheim 1 in California on Saturday, January 9.