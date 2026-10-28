AEO Powersports and BarX Racing Switching to Husqvarna for 2027 SMX Season

In addition to its professional racing operation, AEO Powersports has an established connection to Husqvarna Mobility North America as an authorized dealer with three locations throughout the Southwest, including two in Arizona and one in Southern California.

"We are really looking forward to the change in brands, and now being one of the top Husqvarna-supported teams will help with our marketing efforts and add value to our partners in racing," said Jeremy Scism, AEO Powersports Owner and Team Manager. "A facelift is needed sometimes and we're excited to reintroduce the team for 2027 with an all-new look across all platforms. With the return of Carson Mumford, we are looking to make an even bigger impact on battling with the factory programs and hopefully continue our success from last season."

Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna will also form an integral part of Husqvarna Mobility's racing activities, with plans to field up to six riders throughout the entire 31-round SMX season. Its complete rider line-up alongside the returning Lux Turner is due to be announced separately.

BarX Racing has established itself as a development-focused organization committed to bringing together riders from a range of backgrounds and experience levels, from established professionals through to emerging talent, with the objective of helping each athlete reach their potential both on and off the track.

"We are extremely excited about this new direction for BarX Racing," said Myron Short, Co-Owner of BarX Racing. "Our time with previous OEMs has been an important part of our team's development and we sincerely appreciate the relationships and support we have received over the years. Moving to Husqvarna gives us an opportunity to build something special. We believe in the motorcycles, the people behind the brand, and the direction we're taking as a team. Our goal has always been to provide our riders with the equipment, resources, and professional environment they need to compete at the highest level. This transition is another step toward achieving that goal."

Paul Smith, Co-Owner of BarX Racing and President of Toyota of Redlands, added:

"From the beginning, my vision for BarX Racing has been about much more than just putting motorcycles on the starting line. It's about building a first-class racing organization that gives talented athletes the opportunity to succeed. Toyota of Redlands has been proud to support this program, and I believe our transition to Husqvarna represents an exciting opportunity to take BarX Racing to the next level. We have made a significant investment in this team, our people, our riders, and our future. We're committed to giving them the right equipment, strong partnerships, and the resources needed to compete for podiums and championships. We value the experiences we had with other OEMs and look forward to building a strong, successful future with Husqvarna. This is more than a change in motorcycle manufacturers. It's a renewed commitment to winning, developing riders, and building a team that our sponsors, partners, and fans can be proud of."

Alongside the previously announced Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – Monster Energy – Team Tedder – Husqvarna 450 Class effort, the addition of the AEO Powersports Husqvarna Racing Team and Toyota Redlands BarX Husqvarna further strengthens Husqvarna Mobility’s presence entering 2027, with each team scheduled to make their official debut when the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship opens at Anaheim 1 in California on Saturday, January 9.