The following press release is from ROKiT Partzilla Racing:

Team ROKiT Partzilla PRMX Yamaha welcomes Colt Nichols to the team for the 2027 season.

The 2021 250SX East Champion has had an amazing career and looks to build on that success in 2027.

“I’ve been talking to the team and working with Julien for several months and I’m happy we have been able to put a deal together that gets me back on a Yamaha where I’ve had a lot of success,” Nichols said. “I’m happy to be back on the Yamaha and this new YZ450 feels like home already.”

Team owner Julien Perrier said, “We are excited to have a rider of Colt’s caliber and we think he will fit right in with the team.”

Nichols will run his signature number 45, “Colt 45,” and has already been testing with the team at their facility in Florida.