He also added in another tweet:

"I think this was more due to some health issues with principal owner, not 100% sure on this"

The MX6 Kawasaki team had run as a privateer team for the last few years but really took a step up in the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross Championship. They hired former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit mechanic turned Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas crew chief Olly Stone as the team manager and built a new race shop last off-season heading in the SMX season.

In 2026 the team had Marshal Weltin, Derek Kelley, and Henry Miller competing in the SMX season, with Gavin Betts racing SMX Next. Alexander Fedortsov was also supposed to race but a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for most of the year before he raced briefly in the Triple Crown Series up in Canada.

Weltin retired after the SMX season concluded and the team was set to have a fresh start with Park and Temmerman as its two riders for 2027.

A highlight of the year was when Miller scored a new career-best fifth in the 250SX main event at the Detroit Supercross in late March. It appeared the squad was setting itself up for a solid future, but now, suddenly, it appears to be gone.