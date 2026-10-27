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Personalize Your Goggles With 100%

October 27, 2026, 11:05am
Personalize Your Goggles With 100%

Custom goggles are here. 100%’s Armega® Custom Patch Kit includes interchangeable patches that let you swap strap logos on the fly to match your bike and gear for a complete factory look.

The Armega® is the most sophisticated motocross goggle available, featuring six-point locking tabs for fast, secure lens swaps, plus a next-gen sweat management system that channels cool air in and forces heat out for total climate control.

Equipped with 100%’s proprietary HiPER® Silver Mirror Lens Technology, the Armega enhances depth perception to help you identify the fastest lines on any track.

FA26_ARMEGA_LE_CUSTOM_PATCH_KIT_+_CASE_50005-10051
FA26_ARMEGA_LE_CUSTOM_PATCH_KIT_+_CASE_50005-10051 100%

This premium kit includes one Armega goggle, ten interchangeable patches, a microfiber bag, and a premium goggle case.

For more information, visit 100percent.com.

Get Your Custom Patch Kit

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