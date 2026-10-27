Custom goggles are here. 100%’s Armega® Custom Patch Kit includes interchangeable patches that let you swap strap logos on the fly to match your bike and gear for a complete factory look.

The Armega® is the most sophisticated motocross goggle available, featuring six-point locking tabs for fast, secure lens swaps, plus a next-gen sweat management system that channels cool air in and forces heat out for total climate control.

Equipped with 100%’s proprietary HiPER® Silver Mirror Lens Technology, the Armega enhances depth perception to help you identify the fastest lines on any track.