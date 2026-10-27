Four Possible Landing Spots for Chase Sexton in 2027 – Which is Most Realistic?

Here is what Matthes is hearing and why he thinks these are the top for candidates for the #4 for 2027.

Red Bull KTM: Matthes heard Sexton had a meeting with KTM and apologized to Team Manager Ian Harrison for how it ended with them. While he said Harrison and Sexton were not even speaking when Sexton KTM deal ended, he at least rode until the end of his contract, unlike the latest Kawasaki situation. Yes, Sexton admitted to changing the bike and not being comfortable, but he did win nine total 450SX races and eight total 450 Class Pro Motocross overalls—and the 2024 450 Pro Motocross title. Over two years with KTM, he tallied 17 wins and 36 total podiums across SX and MX combined!

KTM will have Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen racing the 450SMX Class in '27, but adding Sexton could be more stability when it comes to 450SX.

Matthes also states that although Eli Tomac was supposed to re-sign for the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season but instead chose to retire, that leaves a third KTM 450 SX-F open AND that money allotted to Tomac being “available.”

After his disastrous '25 with Kawi, Prado had a huge bounce back this year with KTM. If Sexton went to KTM again and got back to his old ways (winning multiple races, fighting for championship), Matthes thinks a revamp of Sexton's career with KTM (even on a lower salary than his Kawi deal) would be a "win-win" for both the brand and Sexton individually. It worked for Prado.