Four Possible Landing Spots for Chase Sexton in 2027 – Which is Most Realistic?

Over the weekend in a Renthal Reaction Podcast, Steve Matthes offered his thoughts and insight on the announcement that Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Kawasaki have mutually parted ways just one year into the three-year contract. Matthes stated that he does not think Sexton would get out of his Kawasaki contract without having something good in the works. Now that the three-year deal has been terminated, Matthes thinks we will hear some official news on Sexton's '27 plans soon.
Then, Matthes listed four potential landing spots for Sexton: Red Bull KTM, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Quad Lock Honda, and Twisted Tea Suzuki, and why he thinks each spot is a possible landing spot for Sexton.
Here is what Matthes is hearing and why he thinks these are the top for candidates for the #4 for 2027.
Red Bull KTM: Matthes heard Sexton had a meeting with KTM and apologized to Team Manager Ian Harrison for how it ended with them. While he said Harrison and Sexton were not even speaking when Sexton KTM deal ended, he at least rode until the end of his contract, unlike the latest Kawasaki situation. Yes, Sexton admitted to changing the bike and not being comfortable, but he did win nine total 450SX races and eight total 450 Class Pro Motocross overalls—and the 2024 450 Pro Motocross title. Over two years with KTM, he tallied 17 wins and 36 total podiums across SX and MX combined!
KTM will have Jorge Prado and Lucas Coenen racing the 450SMX Class in '27, but adding Sexton could be more stability when it comes to 450SX.
Matthes also states that although Eli Tomac was supposed to re-sign for the 2027 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season but instead chose to retire, that leaves a third KTM 450 SX-F open AND that money allotted to Tomac being “available.”
After his disastrous '25 with Kawi, Prado had a huge bounce back this year with KTM. If Sexton went to KTM again and got back to his old ways (winning multiple races, fighting for championship), Matthes thinks a revamp of Sexton's career with KTM (even on a lower salary than his Kawi deal) would be a "win-win" for both the brand and Sexton individually. It worked for Prado.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: Matthes says team owner Bobby Regan wants Chase, but the OEM Yamaha itself might not. This either means it does not happen OR Regan tries to get Sexton onto the team and pay for his contract himself, something he could not count out.
"I know for a fact, Bobby Regan is trying to make something work and trying to find the money," said Matthes.
While the Yamaha 450 team has Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan both locked in for 2027, with Cole Davies in the pipeline for a 450 spot at early as 2028, Matthes stated Regan might pull off the Sexton deal and give him a chance. Monster Energy also has a say in the team, so maybe that is a factor. Remember, Sexton had a Monster Energy deal early in his 450 career as a part of the non-energy-drink-sponsored Honda HRC team, and then got that relationship back together when he joined Kawasaki. Could an energy drink play a factor?
Quad Lock Honda: The Quad Lock team has already made some big changes this off-season: releasing Joey Savatgy after witnessing the cancellation of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)–where Savatgy was the runner-up to Jason Anderson in fall 2025—plus they have added race winners Cameron McAdoo and Michael Mosiman to the 250SX squad. Throw in retired legend Kevin Windham joining the program and this team racing Hondas—where Sexton had success both on a CRF250R and CRF450R—this team could be a factor. It would be doubtful that the factory Honda HRC Progressive team would add a third 450 rider next to the Lawrence brothers, but the Quad Lock team could get Sexton back on a red bike. Matthes mentions a new CRF450R for 2027 and it would be more difficult for the team to get factory parts because of the factory team (Lawrence duo) getting priority, but Sexton could still get back to his roots here.
Matthes hinted towards an interesting tidbit of information as to why Sexton would go to Quad Lock Honda, but stated he cannot say what the information is now. He might reveal it in the future, regardless of if Sexton lands here or not.
Twisted Tea Suzuki: For the entire summer and SMX Playoffs, Ken Roczen had yet to commit whether he is or is not racing supercross in 2027. The fans and industry alike want to see Roczen run the #1 plate in 450SX, but he kept saying it felt like a weight off his shoulders as he finally reached that elusive top step of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and recalled saying he would retire once he did. Meanwhile, Matthes has stated Roczen had a multi-year offer on the table from Dustin Pipes’ team…but nothing has been announced for ’27.
Matthes is wondering if Roczen's delayed announcement of a deal for next year is because Pipes is trying to get Sexton on board the team (already with Jason Anderson and now former Ducati rider Justin Barcia). Talking with Sexton might be causing Roczen’s camp to say, “Wait, if there is money available for Sexton, we want a raise as the defending 450SX champion.”
The new title sponsor, AWM Fulfillment, could be a reason why the Suzuki-backed team is an option here.
Bottom line: Matthes says Sexton should be getting back to riding “real soon,” so an announcement of his plans should also be coming soon, too. Remember, with Chase out with a knee injury, he can't simply hop on bikes and test them as effectively as he wants at the moment.
Watch Matthes' full video below.