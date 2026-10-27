The following press releases are from Cycle Ranch:

Cycle Ranch and Texas Sports Academy Online unite accelerated academics with professional motocross training

FLORESVILLE, Texas — Cycle Ranch has partnered with Texas Sports Academy Online, the sports-focused online school of Alpha School, to offer K-12 students a school program designed around serious motocross development. Enrollment is open to riders at every ability level.

Students receive Texas Sports Academy Online academics and life-skills learning alongside structured motocross training at Cycle Ranch. Families can choose programs that include 2 to 16 coached training sessions per month. Cycle Ranch sessions typically run from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, allowing families to select the frequency that fits their rider.

The Cycle Ranch training team includes Hunter Schlosser, a professional Supercross racer with Team Next Level, and USMCA Certified Coaches Cory Cochran and Zach Gover. Training is available for beginners through advanced racers and uses Cycle Ranch's multiple tracks and rider-development facilities.

“Families have always had to protect school time from training time, or training time from school,” said Iain Grae, owner of Cycle Ranch. “This partnership gives motocross families a structured way to pursue both.”

For the 2026-27 school year, Texas provides $10,474 through the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program for accepted students attending an approved private school. Texas Sports Academy Online accepts TEFA funding for eligible award recipients. Eligibility, award, approved-school and enrollment requirements apply. The 2026-27 TEFA application window is closed, but students may enroll in Texas Sports Academy Online now.

Families can book a 15-minute discovery call at calendly.com/d/cvkj-nyf-8w6 or call (737) 271-1409. Learn more and apply through Cycle Ranch at cycleranchmx.com/tsa.

About Cycle Ranch

Cycle Ranch is a motocross park in Floresville, Texas, offering multiple tracks, professional coaching, a gym, cabins, camping, dirt-bike rentals, youth camps, a cafe, a pro shop and family amenities. The park serves new riders, developing athletes and experienced racers.

About Texas Sports Academy Online

Texas Sports Academy Online is the sports-focused online school of Alpha School. Its model combines accelerated, technology-supported academics with life skills and time for dedicated athletic training.

YAMAHA INVESTS IN THE NEXT GENERATION OF RIDERS THROUGH CYCLE RANCH PARTNERSHIP

Yamaha Learn to Ride and Destination Yamaha programs create new opportunities for families to discover motorcycling and experienced riders to enjoy a complete motocross destination.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — Yamaha Motor Corporation USA is investing in the future of motorcycling by making it easier for new families to experience their first ride—and giving them a place to keep riding as their skills and passion grow.

Through Yamaha’s Learn to Ride and Destination Yamaha programs, Cycle Ranch Motocross Park has significantly expanded its Yamaha fleet, creating a pathway that can take someone from their first motorcycle lesson through recreational riding, training and ultimately motocross competition.

For first-time riders, Cycle Ranch can provide the Yamaha motorcycle, riding gear, instruction and facility needed to get started. No previous motorcycle experience or motorcycle ownership is necessary.

“Yamaha is doing more than providing motorcycles—they’re creating opportunities for people to become riders,” said Iain Grae, founder of Cycle Ranch. “A family doesn’t have to buy motorcycles and equipment just to find out whether they love riding. They can come here, get properly equipped, learn from trained instructors and experience it together. If they love it, we’re here for every step that follows.”

The expanded Yamaha fleet includes TT-R230, TT-R125LE and TT-R110 trail motorcycles along with PW50, YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250F competition models, allowing riders to experience motorcycles appropriate for their size, skill and interests and progress as their abilities develop.

The partnership grew from Cycle Ranch’s work with the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) to certify coaches and expand access to quality rider education. USMCA Executive Director Lindsey Scheltema introduced Cycle Ranch to Yamaha representative Brett Valk, helping bring the Learn to Ride and Destination Yamaha programs together at Cycle Ranch.

The program was also made possible with the support of Family Powersports’ Alamo location and General Manager Josh Marlatt, who played a pivotal role in helping Yamaha and Cycle Ranch bring the expanded riding opportunities to South Texas.

A positive first experience can shape someone’s relationship with motorcycling for a lifetime. Giving riders access to appropriate motorcycles, trained instruction and a supportive learning environment creates a strong foundation for that journey],” said Scheltema.

Destination Yamaha expands the opportunity to experienced riders as well. Cycle Ranch’s Yamaha fleet is available for riding and training, allowing riders to travel to South Texas without transporting a motorcycle. Visitors can arrange airport transportation, stay and eat at Cycle Ranch, rent a Yamaha and train with Cycle Ranch instructors.

“Yamaha is committed to creating more opportunities for people to experience motorcycling, from a family’s first ride to an experienced rider’s next adventure,” said Brett Valk, Manager, Destination Yamaha.

“When parents and kids learn and ride together, they’re creating memories and relationships around something they can share for years,” Grae said. “With Yamaha’s support, we can introduce more families to that experience and help create the next generation of riders.”

Yamaha Learn to Ride experiences, motorcycle rentals and training are available now at CycleRanchMX.com.