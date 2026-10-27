PHOENIX RACING HONDA WELCOMES Avery Long FOR 2027

Salisbury, N.C. – Phoenix Racing Honda is excited to announce the addition of Avery Long to its 2027 SuperMotocross roster. Long will compete in the 250 class in AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross Championships aboard a CRF250R.

Bringing a strong amateur racing background and valuable professional experience, Long looks to begin a new chapter in his career as Phoenix Racing Honda continues to build its program for the upcoming season.

Long first made a name for himself in the amateur ranks, earning the prestigious AMA Amateur Rider of the Year award in 2022 before making the transition to professional racing. Since then, he has continued to establish himself in the highly competitive 250 division, earning top-ten finishes and showing speed to be capable of even more. With two full seasons of professional racing experience under his belt, Long has continued to develop his speed and consistency.

“We’re really looking forward to having Avery join our 250 program for 2027. He’s a talented young rider with a lot of potential, but there’s more to him than just what he does on the track. I first met Avery and his family four or five years ago at Loretta Lynn’s, and I remember being impressed with how he carried himself. He’s a humble kid who comes from a great family, and that’s something I’ve always appreciated about him. We feel like he’s a great fit for what we’re building at Phoenix Racing, and our goal is to give him the equipment and support he needs to keep improving and take that next step in his career. I’m excited to get to work with him and see what we can accomplish together.” –David Eller, Team Owner, Phoenix Racing

For Long, the move to Phoenix Racing Honda presents an opportunity to return to a familiar brand, having raced Hondas as an amateur, while joining an established program on the East Coast. After a challenging 2026 season that included battling illness, Long is looking to build on the speed he showed throughout the year and turn those flashes of potential into more consistent results. With a fresh start and a new team behind him, his focus is on establishing himself as a regular front-runner in the 250 class.

“I’m excited to be joining Phoenix Racing Honda for the 2027 season. I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to becoming part of the team. Over the past couple of seasons, I’ve gained a lot of valuable experience, and I’m eager to build on that as I transition to a new program. Between being based back on the East Coast, working with a strong and experienced technical staﬀ, and having the chance to get back on a Honda, signing with Phoenix was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The 2026 season had its challenges, especially with battling illness, but there were still plenty of positives. I had moments where I showed that I have the speed to consistently compete inside the top ten, and I feel like I had moments where I could push enough to even be top-five. That’s the level I’m aiming for in 2027, and I believe Phoenix Racing Honda is the right place to help me reach those goals. I’m ready to get to work with David, Gary, Scuba, and the entire crew as we prepare for my first season competing in the 250SX East Region.” – Avery Long

As Phoenix Racing Honda continues preparations for the 2027 season, Long’s addition represents another step in the team’s eﬀorts to strengthen its 250 program. With an experienced technical staﬀ and a renewed focus on rider development, the team is looking to provide Long with the resources and environment needed to build on his previous results. Long will join the team's 250SX East Region, making his racing debut with the team at Tampa, with both rider and team focused on making continued progress throughout the season.

“I watched Long closely throughout the season, especially during Pro Motocross. Knowing his situation and seeing him fight to rebuild himself as the year progressed, I was impressed by the grit and determination he showed. Phoenix Racing is looking to take a big step forward in 2027, and we felt Long would be a great fit alongside our other riders. He’s young, has a lot of potential, and, most importantly, has the work ethic and determination to succeed. We believe we can build on those qualities and provide him with the tools and support he needs to take the next step in his career.” – Gary Schlentz, Team Manager, Phoenix Racing