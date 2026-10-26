And it was an important triumph for the Team Green racer.

“More importantly, that win just kind of probably kickstarted Dave Arnold and Ricky Johnson and any of the boys at Honda in looking at me,” explained McGrath. “They were looking for the new kid. Remember, when I signed at the end of that year with Honda, it was kind of before the new Pro Circuit Peak Honda was developed. I famously said in some interviews in the past that when I signed with Honda, I was like, ‘All right, I’m big time. I finally made it. This is pretty awesome. I’m going to be right next to Bayle and Stanton and all my heroes.’ Pro Circuit, and what Mitch Payton built and what Honda supported and all that was monumental, you know? It was the best decision to go there. I mean I was very lucky to be on that very first team.

“I was happy. I was just a kid at 19 years old. I felt like I had the world in the palm of my hand,” continued McGrath. “I still had so much to learn. I mean think about it. I didn’t start racing until mid-1986. Three and a half years of racing and I was already on a factory team. It was a real steep learning curve. Real steep. And I’ve said this 100 times, too, I didn’t really know how to ride motocross. I knew that I would do well in supercross, but I didn’t really know how to ride motocross. I didn’t have that level of commitment and dedication and discipline to ride outdoors. Even in 1990 when I was riding that Kawasaki, I raced Hangtown. I got 39th overall. I was so bad. Remember, I was on Team Green with Ryan Hughes at the same time. Ryan and I raced our first nationals together and Ryan got seventh overall at Hangtown. I was like, ‘Holy shit! I’m in the deep water now!’ Even then it was alarming to me, but I wasn’t so alarmed that I would go out and work on it. I just worked on my supercross skills. Famously, it took me until 1994. I had one premier supercross title down and that end of 1993 was when I committed myself to figure out how to race outdoors because I just got tired of getting beat. And then all the media was talking that I would never be considered one of the great guys because I suck at motocross. I was still getting thirds and fourths.”

Mentoring and coaching McGrath at this point in his career was Gary Semics. A top 10 racer in the AMA 500cc National Championship, as well as competitor in the 500cc World Championship, Semics and his insight and knowledge were of terrific importance to McGrath.

“I had the help of Gary Semics,” said McGrath. “Gary Semics was a huge mentor to me. He was my only coach in riding. He was the guy that I had throughout my career. He really just knew how to get me going and sort of do it in a way that was motivating and not demoralizing. Gary Semics was a very instrumental in really just getting my mind right. You know what I mean? We came up with this thing that was, ‘Hey, if you’re gong to be there and you’re going to spend your time doing this, you might as well do it right.’ It was a lot of the same things my dad taught me, too. It was like, ‘Dude, if you’re going to be there and you’re going to put the time in, and there is going to be one winner, it might as well be you. Otherwise, you’re wasting your time.’ That was kind of the mantra that we went with for years and years. Gary was really instrumental in getting me to consider those things and finding a way to be disciplined and really retrain my thoughts on what it means to be a pro, what it takes to be a pro and what it is to be disciplined.

“When you’re a kid and a pro, you’re not really a professional. Yet. You’re racing pro, but you’re not doing things that pros do and men do. It was really just kind of figuring out that combination. Luckily, supercross was SO fun and I was so good at it that I just kept motivated to really get in the trenches.”