Levi Townley, Jaggar Townley, and Easton Graves Join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Amateur Team
The following press release is from Yamaha:
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Announces New Additions to Amateur Roster
Levi Townley, Jaggar Townley and Easton Graves join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s amateur team, signing multi-year deals with the championship-winning program
MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce the addition of three talented riders to its amateur program: Levi and Jaggar Townley, and Easton Graves. The trio has signed multi-year deals with the team and will join Carson Wood to battle for top honors at the amateur nationals.
For Levi Townley, 2027 marks not only a debut with the team but his racing debut in the U.S. The son of Ben Townley, Levi brings an impressive international résumé, highlighted by the 2024 FIM 85cc Junior Motocross World Championship, four New Zealand motocross titles and a runner-up finish in the YZ125 class at the 2024 YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale at Matterley Basin in the U.K. He spent the past two seasons competing in Europe, including the EMX125 Championship with the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team. The 16-year-old from New Zealand now moves up to the 250 class for a full season, racing 250A and Open Pro Sport at the amateur nationals and competing in SMX Next aboard the YZ250F.
Jaggar Townley also joins the team to make his debut in the U.S. The 14-year-old New Zealander had a strong showing during his two-year tenure in Europe. He finished third in the 2025 EMX85 Championship and, despite little seat time aboard the YZ125, earned a runner-up finish at the 2026 YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale in Ernée, France. Also a former New Zealand Junior Motocross Champion, the younger Townley brother looks to build on that success as he steps up to the 125cc category aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ125, racing the 125 B/C and Schoolboy 1 classes at the amateur nationals.
Fellow new recruit Graves has established himself as one of the top rising talents in amateur motocross. The young rider from Louisiana earned his first Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in 2023, along with a runner-up finish at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in the 65cc class. He added another national title in 2026, earning the number-one plate in Supermini 2 at Loretta Lynn’s as well as sweeping all three of his classes at the Spring-A-Ding. Graves now moves up to the 250B class and aims to continue his progression through the amateur ranks and SMX Next aboard the team’s YZ250F.
The amateur team will get its racing season underway at the 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s, November 21–28, at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida.
Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“We are very excited about the future of our team and adding three talented riders to our program. Easton is coming off a very dominant run in the Supermini classes. He is adapting quickly to the bigger bike and showing a lot of potential, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on the 250. It’s also great to have both Levi and Jaggar join the team. They’ve gained valuable experience racing in Europe over the past two years, and we’re excited to help them continue their development here in the U.S. All three riders have a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”
Levi Townley – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #26
“I’m really excited. I can't wait, really. It’s been a dream of mine since I was little to come to America and race, and obviously to do it with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is super exciting. It’s one of the best teams, if not the best team, right now in America. So it’s super exciting to be able to come over here and race on this team.”
Jaggar Townley – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #43
“I’m really excited to come over to the U.S. It’s a dream come true, and to ride for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is a really awesome opportunity. We’ve had a couple of days already, and the bike’s amazing and the team has been really supportive.”
Easton Graves – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #31
“I’m beyond excited to join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Being part of a team with this much history and success is a dream come true. I have high expectations for myself, and I’m ready to put in the work. I’m looking forward to getting comfortable on the Yamaha and working with the entire team. My goal is simple: win races, fight for championships, and prove what I’m capable of. I’m ready to get to work and make this opportunity count.”