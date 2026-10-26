Jaggar Townley also joins the team to make his debut in the U.S. The 14-year-old New Zealander had a strong showing during his two-year tenure in Europe. He finished third in the 2025 EMX85 Championship and, despite little seat time aboard the YZ125, earned a runner-up finish at the 2026 YZ BLU CRU SuperFinale in Ernée, France. Also a former New Zealand Junior Motocross Champion, the younger Townley brother looks to build on that success as he steps up to the 125cc category aboard the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ125, racing the 125 B/C and Schoolboy 1 classes at the amateur nationals.

Fellow new recruit Graves has established himself as one of the top rising talents in amateur motocross. The young rider from Louisiana earned his first Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in 2023, along with a runner-up finish at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in the 65cc class. He added another national title in 2026, earning the number-one plate in Supermini 2 at Loretta Lynn’s as well as sweeping all three of his classes at the Spring-A-Ding. Graves now moves up to the 250B class and aims to continue his progression through the amateur ranks and SMX Next aboard the team’s YZ250F.

The amateur team will get its racing season underway at the 54th Annual Thor Mini O’s, November 21–28, at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We are very excited about the future of our team and adding three talented riders to our program. Easton is coming off a very dominant run in the Supermini classes. He is adapting quickly to the bigger bike and showing a lot of potential, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do on the 250. It’s also great to have both Levi and Jaggar join the team. They’ve gained valuable experience racing in Europe over the past two years, and we’re excited to help them continue their development here in the U.S. All three riders have a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Levi Townley – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #26