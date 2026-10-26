Kailub Russell returned to racing in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series last year after years of retirement, and while he hasn’t been able to climb back to his old championship-winning heights, he now has wins in both of his comeback seasons. He scored a victory last year and now captured the 2026 Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

“Man, it’s awesome, it feels great to finally get one,” said Russell to RacerTV and FloRacing. “This year was looking pretty dismal at times. Started out rough, then I got going, then I got banged up. I just fell into a hole. I couldn’t get starts and I just wasn’t riding well. It’s tough, everyone is riding at such a high level you can’t pick your way through like I used to. It really takes a special kind of guy, like Stu [Baylor] or Grant [Davis], they’re so aggressive at picking guys out and doing it fast. I just don’t have that dog in me anymore, I’m getting old! So, I’m super stoked to finally get a win this year. First win on the 450, too, we switched it back up and got back on the 450. I knew this place was going to be fast, so I needed the extra power. This bike, it’s not that the power is too much, it’s the ergonomics and the weight for me. A lot of the conditions we’re getting these days suit the 450, and I’ve been beating myself up on the 250. I love it, don’t get me wrong, I handle it well, but I’m at such a disadvantage and I don’t have that top-tier in me, whatever it was, that, 'when you have to get things done you get things done.' Whatever I used to have in me. I gotta thank the whole team, AmPro Yamaha, for sticking with me.”