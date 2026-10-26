Kailub Russell returned to racing in the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series last year after years of retirement, and while he hasn’t been able to climb back to his old championship-winning heights, he now has wins in both of his comeback seasons. He scored a victory last year and now captured the 2026 Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
“Man, it’s awesome, it feels great to finally get one,” said Russell to RacerTV and FloRacing. “This year was looking pretty dismal at times. Started out rough, then I got going, then I got banged up. I just fell into a hole. I couldn’t get starts and I just wasn’t riding well. It’s tough, everyone is riding at such a high level you can’t pick your way through like I used to. It really takes a special kind of guy, like Stu [Baylor] or Grant [Davis], they’re so aggressive at picking guys out and doing it fast. I just don’t have that dog in me anymore, I’m getting old! So, I’m super stoked to finally get a win this year. First win on the 450, too, we switched it back up and got back on the 450. I knew this place was going to be fast, so I needed the extra power. This bike, it’s not that the power is too much, it’s the ergonomics and the weight for me. A lot of the conditions we’re getting these days suit the 450, and I’ve been beating myself up on the 250. I love it, don’t get me wrong, I handle it well, but I’m at such a disadvantage and I don’t have that top-tier in me, whatever it was, that, 'when you have to get things done you get things done.' Whatever I used to have in me. I gotta thank the whole team, AmPro Yamaha, for sticking with me.”
The Yamaha squad got to celebrate a 1-2 finish at Liam Draper took second, putting him back into title contention after a few tough races had set him back in points.
“I knew the start was going to play the biggest role in today’s race,” said Draper, regarding the dusty conditions. “I got a good start, third going into the woods, then Kailub and Grant [Davis] got together, Kailub got away first but I got a free pass around Grant. I feel like me and Kailub yo-yoed all day, and I knew on the last lap it was going to be tough to get to him, so I brought it home in second. The track was brutal, it was so hard to know what was underneath all that silt. The next race, CJ Raceway, that’s home for me, it’s an hour from my house and I’m good friends with the family that owns the property, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Draper’s runner-up ride puts him back in contention with one GNCC left to race. The title drama tightened, as points leader Jordan Ashburn went down in turn one on his Phoenix Honda. Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green's Steward Baylor, second in points, was taking advantage running in a podium spot for a while, but then he crashed and damaged his air box, critical in the dust. He got that fixed but later ran out of gas, leading to a push to the pits and a long stop. Somehow he made it back to seventh overall, but Ashburn got to sixth, adding one point to his lead. Ashburn leads by nine points now.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|202
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|193
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|191
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|159
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
Grant Davis was running third, until he had a bike problem that ended his day early—less than a minute from the finish line! So, third overall at Ironman went to Michael Witkowski.
“Yeah, man honestly just a poor start and bad vision in the early laps, that made it so tough today,” Witkowski said. “I just kept chipping away, but then we had to change a filter. Kept chipping, and right there at the end we got there. I’ll take it, I just stayed steady all day.”
The full GNCC PR is below.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. - The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, continued its penultimate round of the 2026 season on Sunday, October 25, with an action-packed day of motorcycle racing at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The iconic Ironman Raceway provided a challenging backdrop as the nation's top off-road motorcycle racers battled through the demanding Indiana terrain in pursuit of overall victories and valuable championship points. When the checkered flag waved, it was AmPro Yamaha's Kailub Russell who emerged victorious, leading an impressive 1-2 finish for the AmPro Yamaha team alongside teammate Liam Draper.
AmPro Yamaha's Kailub Russell proved he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level of GNCC Racing, delivering an impressive performance to capture the overall victory at Ironman Raceway. The multi-time GNCC National Champion showcased the speed, experience and determination that have made him one of the most accomplished riders in the sport. Russell's victory marked another memorable moment in his storied career, as he returned to the top step of the overall podium at one of the most prestigious stops on the GNCC calendar.
Joining Russell on the overall podium was his AmPro Yamaha teammate Liam Draper, who put together a strong performance to secure second overall on the day. Draper demonstrated his speed and consistency as he navigated the challenging course and pushed through the highly competitive XC1 Open Pro field. The impressive 1-2 finish was a tremendous accomplishment for the AmPro Yamaha team, highlighting the strength of its riders as the 2026 championship season nears its conclusion.
Phoenix Racing Honda's Michael Witkowski rounded out the overall podium with a hard-fought third-place finish. Witkowski showcased his determination and ability to compete among the front-runners, maintaining a strong pace throughout the demanding afternoon race. His podium performance added another impressive result to his season as he continued to establish himself among the top contenders in the XC1 Open Pro division.
Ironman - Overall RaceOctober 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Kailub Russell
|03:09:42.690
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:11:09.730
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|03:14:03.078
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|4
|Jhak Walker
|03:14:52.574
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|5
|Craig Delong
|03:15:15.211
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing's Jhak Walker delivered an outstanding ride in the XC2 250 Pro class, capturing the class victory while earning an impressive fourth overall finish against the combined professional field. Walker demonstrated exceptional speed aboard his 250cc machine, proving he could compete with some of the fastest riders in the sport. His class-winning performance was a highlight of the afternoon as he battled his way into the top five overall, securing valuable championship points and another impressive result for the Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing team.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Craig Delong continued to demonstrate his strength and determination, finishing fifth overall after another challenging day of racing. Delong pushed through the demanding Ironman terrain to secure a solid top-five result, adding to his strong performances during the closing stages of the season. Phoenix Racing Honda's Jordan Ashburn followed closely behind, putting together a consistent ride of his own to claim sixth overall. Both riders showcased their experience and perseverance as they battled against a stacked field of professional competitors.
Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green's Steward Baylor fought his way to seventh overall, putting together a determined performance on the challenging Ironman course. Baylor continued to push throughout the afternoon, demonstrating the grit and competitive spirit that have defined his GNCC career. With the season winding down, his top 10 finish provided another solid result against some of the nation's best off-road motorcycle racers.
FMF KTM Factory Racing's Jason Tino turned in an impressive performance in the XC2 250 Pro division, securing second in the class and eighth overall on the day. Tino showcased his speed and consistency throughout the afternoon, battling against the highly competitive field of 250cc riders while earning a spot inside the overall top 10. His strong finish further highlighted the depth of talent in the XC2 250 Pro class, with two of its competitors finishing among the top eight overall.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|251
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|251
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|237
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|205
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|156
Morning Duck Motor Company/JDP Suspension's Ryder Lafferty continued his strong efforts in the XC1 Open Pro class, earning ninth overall after a hard-fought afternoon at Ironman Raceway. Lafferty navigated the demanding terrain and intense competition to secure another top 10 result, showcasing his determination and ability to remain competitive against the sport's top riders.
Rounding out the top 10 overall was Bells Electric/Beaver Creek Cycle/Husqvarna's Toby Cleveland, who also claimed third in the XC2 250 Pro class. Cleveland put together an impressive performance as he battled through the challenging course to secure the final spot on the XC2 podium. His 10th overall finish capped off a strong showing for the XC2 250 Pro division, which placed three riders inside the overall top 10 at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.
Earning Top Amateur honors at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC was Brayden Baisley as he came through 12th overall, while also earning himself the 4-Stroke A Lites class win. Lane Whitmer would come through second on the Top Amateur podium as he came through to finish 13th overall and first in 250 A. Rounding out the Top Amateur podium with a 14th overall finishing position was Van Adams as he also came through first in the Open A class.
The AM Bike race at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC brought plenty of excitement as the WXC competitors battled through the challenging Indiana terrain with valuable championship points on the line. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Brandy Richards rose to the occasion, putting together an impressive performance to capture the WXC class victory. Richards showcased her speed, determination and ability to perform under pressure as she fought her way to the top step of the podium. With the championship battle heating up, Richards’ victory proved crucial as the fight for the 2026 WXC National Championship will now come down to the final round of the season at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.
AmPro Yamaha’s Danielle McDonald continued her strong season with a hard-fought second-place finish in the WXC class, keeping herself firmly in the championship conversation heading into the season finale. McDonald pushed through the demanding Ironman course, showcasing the consistency and determination that have made her a championship contender throughout the year. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede rounded out the WXC podium with an impressive third-place finish, battling through the competitive field to secure valuable points of her own. With the top three riders continuing to deliver strong performances, all eyes now turn to the Buckwheat 100 GNCC in West Virginia, where the 2026 WXC National Championship will be decided in one final showdown.
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 24, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|5
|Megan M Janyssek
|Granite Falls, NC
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|265
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|249
|4
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|156
|5
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
In the 8 AM Bike race, it was Evan Porter coming through to take the overall win as he scored a win in the 150 C Schoolboy (12-16) class. Seven Henderson would come through second overall and first in the 4-Stroke C Lites. Jase Jackson earned third overall and first in the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) class.
Saturday afternoon saw Phillip Arnold delivering a championship-winning performance at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC, charging his way to the YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class victory and officially clinching the 2026 Youth Bike Overall National Championship. Arnold showcased the speed, determination and consistency that have defined his season, putting together an impressive ride on the challenging Ironman Raceway course. With the national title within reach, Arnold rose to the occasion and delivered when it mattered most, securing the class win and adding another milestone to his young racing career. His championship-clinching performance was a testament to the hard work and dedication displayed throughout the season, as Arnold celebrated a well-deserved national crown at one of the most iconic stops on the GNCC Racing calendar.
The Micro Bike race saw an exciting battle unfold as Jacobi Duvall charged his way to the overall victory while also capturing the MXC2 (6–8) class win after an impressive performance. Duvall showcased his speed and determination throughout the race, earning the top spot on the overall podium. Peyton Austin followed closely behind, securing second overall and the MXC1 (8–9) class victory, a finish that was enough to officially clinch the 2026 Micro Bike Overall National Championship. Austin’s championship-clinching ride capped off an incredible season of hard work and consistency. Carson Zink rounded out the overall podium with a strong third-place finish while also earning second in the MXC1 (8–9) class, completing an exciting day of racing for GNCC’s youngest motorcycle competitors.
Baron Evkovich and Micah Oaks rounded out the top three in the MXC2 class, while Hank Squire earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Landon Babineau earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win and Sadie Berghof earned the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win. In the Girls (6-9) class it was Rylee Huff earning the win, while Milo Stupski earned the Micro-E (7-8) class win and Blake Gagnon earned the Trail Rider (6-9) class win.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, will head to Newburg, West Virginia, for the highly anticipated Buckwheat 100 GNCC, where the 2026 season will come to an exciting close. As the final round of the year, racers will face one last test of endurance, determination and skill as they navigate the rugged West Virginia terrain, challenging woods and demanding hills. With national championships and final points positions still on the line in several classes, competitors will be giving it everything they have in hopes of ending their season on a high note. Fans can expect an action-packed weekend of racing as the nation's top off-road ATV and motorcycle racers battle it out one final time at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC.