How Many Races Did Chase Sexton Do With Kawasaki?

Now that Chase Sexton's time with Kawasaki is officially over, how many races did he do with Kawasaki?

In total, Sexton completed 16 races with Kawasaki: 14 450SX races with Kawasaki and did two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before a press day crash and knee injury at the round three Thunder Valley National in June ended his season early.

Sexton earned three total podiums this year on his KX450SR: wins at the round three Anaheim 2 and Salt Lake City SX finale and a P2 at the Detroit SX (P2) in late March. Note: Sexton has now won the last four 450SX season finales, on three different bikes!

A crash ahead of the Daytona SX sidelined the #4 for three races and once the season was over, he had nine top-five finishes (including his three podiums) in his 14 450SX starts.