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How Many Races Did Chase Sexton Do With Kawasaki?

October 26, 2026, 11:30am
How Many Races Did Chase Sexton Do With Kawasaki?

Now that Chase Sexton's time with Kawasaki is officially over, how many races did he do with Kawasaki?

In total, Sexton completed 16 races with Kawasaki: 14 450SX races with Kawasaki and did two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before a press day crash and knee injury at the round three Thunder Valley National in June ended his season early.

Sexton earned three total podiums this year on his KX450SR: wins at the round three Anaheim 2 and Salt Lake City SX finale and a P2 at the Detroit SX (P2) in late March. Note: Sexton has now won the last four 450SX season finales, on three different bikes!

A crash ahead of the Daytona SX sidelined the #4 for three races and once the season was over, he had nine top-five finishes (including his three podiums) in his 14 450SX starts.

All Chase Sexton's 2026 Results with Kawasaki

Chase Sexton

Chase Sexton

La Moille, IL United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
7
Motocross 
Hangtown 		450June 6, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
6
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 30, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		450SXMay 9, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
5
Supercross 
Denver 		450SXMay 2, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
7
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		450SXApril 25, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
4
Supercross 
Cleveland 		450SXApril 18, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
4
Supercross 
Nashville 		450SXApril 11, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
22
Supercross 
St. Louis 		450SXApril 4, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		450SXMarch 28, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
6
Supercross 
Arlington 		450SXFebruary 21, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
5
Supercross 
Seattle 		450SXFebruary 14, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
7
Supercross 
Glendale 		450SXFebruary 7, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
5
Supercross 
Houston 		450SXJanuary 31, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
1
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		450SXJanuary 24, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
4
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
8
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		450SXJanuary 10, 2026 Kawasaki KX450SR
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