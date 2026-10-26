Casey Cochran has landed a new home for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship: Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

Cochran was under the KTM Group of GasGas and Husqvarna since 2021 but was left without a spot for 2027 once the shutdown of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team was announced back in May. However, it was rumored Cochran found a spot on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing and now the deal has been officially announced.

The successful amateur rider has taken some big hits in the first few years of his professional racing career and dealt with injuries each year since first making his AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut in 2023. He has quite a few starts in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and one overall podium back at the '24 Spring Creek National), but the 2023 SX Futures Champion has only made four 250SX pro starts entering 2027. How will his move to the Star Yamaha YZ250F go in '27?

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Casey Cochran Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s 250 team is set for the 2027 season, bringing a talented six-rider line-up to battle for top honors in the SuperMotocross World Championship

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with Casey Cochran that will see the 20-year-old make his debut with the team in the upcoming 2027 Supermotocross World Championship season. Completing a powerhouse lineup aboard the all-new YZ250F, Cochran joins the reigning 250SX East and 250MX Champion Cole Davies, Kayden Minear, Caden Dudney, Landen Gordon, and Pierce Brown.

One of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders, Cochran made his first pro start at the Budds Creek National in 2023. That year, the six-time Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Champion enjoyed a successful conclusion to his amateur career, earning the 250SX Futures Championship and AMA Youth Rider of the Year honors. Although injuries over the past two seasons have not allowed him to show his full potential in the pro ranks, the 20-year-old from Portsmouth, Virginia, has shown the speed to challenge up front and is eager to make his debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in 2027.

The 2027 season kicks off on January 9 with the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We are very excited to have Casey join us. He has impressed me for years, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do on our team. With our program, Casey’s talent and his strong work ethic, I feel we have a winning combination."

Casey Cochran – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #49