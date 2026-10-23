Welcome to Racerhead, the Official Home of the off-season. Or maybe Surreal Home. It’s late October and everyone should be recharging their batteries, visiting family and friends back home, and leaning into whatever comes next, where it’s a team change (Webb, Hampshire, Barcia, Plessinger, Thrasher, Mosiman, etc.), a continent change (the Coenens, the Townleys, the Kingsfords, the Cannons), a well-earned retirement (Eli, Dylan), and just a nice reprieve from a very long and eventful season (the Lawrences and Ken Roczen, Deegan and Davies fit here). The music on silly season has pretty much stopped, and the countdown to Anaheim 1 has already begun…

Wait, there is still a whisper of music still playing. I heard it on recent visits to a few of the factory teams. It was loudest—and clearly visible—at Kawasaki Motor Corps. In their lobby is an amazing museum of old race bikes, watercraft, street bikes and many other products. Their proud heritage in moto goes back to bikes raced in Japan in the sixties, by Brad Lackey in the ‘70s, Jeff Ward in the ‘80s, Ricky Carmichael in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, all the way up through Ryan Villopoto of recent vintage. However, hanging above it all, dangling down from the ceiling above the lobby staircase, is Chase Sexton. And that’s where the music is still coming from.

In one of the strangest silly season situations that I can ever remember, one of the best riders on the planet is still a question mark in regards to the upcoming season, and it’s almost November. Sexton remains uncommitted, it would seem, to both returning to Kawasaki, with whom he still has a multi-year contract, and a possible switch to another team. But those other teams, it would seem, are all full. There’s no room at the inns, apparently. So Sexton, who has been with—and left—first Honda, then KTM, and seemingly now Kawasaki, doesn’t seem to have a place to land. Which is why he may yet return to Kawasaki. Or go back to KTM, just like Jorge Prado recently, famously, and successfully did over in the past 12 months.

Confused? So am I. And so, apparently, is Kawasaki, who despite the rough year, still have Chase and his #4 bike hanging above them (as you see in the main image for this post). They have already extended Garrett Marchbanks’ contract, and seemingly have Malcolm Stewart moving forward (both still unannounced). Are they moving on from Sexton? Have they saved any room in the semi for a third rider—and arguably their best rider? Is a return to KTM even possible? Would Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing put him into the spot vacated by Cooper Webb? Is there even enough room at the GOAT Farm for both Brian Deegan and Kier Sexton? Can Star afford another 450 rider of that caliber?

Thirty years ago, the silliest of silly seasons ever culminated in the most unexpected signing of all time: Jeremy McGrath left Team Honda just two weeks before Anaheim 1 to ride for a semi-private Suzuki program. It did not go well. McGrath went from the most dominant four-year run in supercross history to winning just a couple of races and losing his title. But then he came back on a Yamaha one year later and started another long run of dominance. Suzuki was his gap year, in hindsight, though at the time we never really saw it coming.

The music will stop on this silly season, sooner or later—that’s the one sure thing. But where Sexton finds his seat—and he will, also a sure thing—your guess is as good as mine. And Kawasaki’s. And KTM’s. And Yamaha’s…

Okay, back to the off-season.