LIQUI MOLY and Beta Racing Announce Two-Year Renewal of Title Sponsorship

Since 2014, LIQUI MOLY has served as the factory-fill oil for every Beta motorcycle produced in Europe, making this continued sponsorship the perfect progression of a proven alliance. As an industry leader in powersports lubrication, LIQUI MOLY supplies an extensive catalog of street and off-road motor oils, performance additives, suspension fluids, and premium care products. Because both brands are defined by their dedication to supreme quality, performance, and expert craftsmanship, working together continues to be an effortless, natural fit.

“Continuing our partnership with Beta Racing was a natural decision for LIQUI MOLY. Over the years, we've built a strong partnership both on and off the track, and we're proud to continue supporting the team's success. We're especially excited about Beta's expansion into Supercross with the new 250 program in 2027,” said Jason Hess, Powersports Business Manager, LIQUI MOLY USA.

“LIQUI MOLY has been a great partner over these last several years, and we are incredibly happy to have them back on board for another two years,” said Bryan Wunsch, Marketing Manager at Beta USA. “Having their continued support and premium products behind us gives our technicians and riders a serious competitive edge. We are looking forward to building on our racing successes together and couldn't be more excited as we head into the 2027 season.”