Kawasaki and Chase Sexton Part Ways, Effective Immediately

Poof! There goes one half of the last big silly season for 2027: Chase Sexton and Monster Energy Kawasaki have parted ways.

Where does Sexton go now? That is yet to be known, but suffice to say Sexton isn't officially breaking up with a factory team unless he has something else good in the works. Hopefully we know what and where that is soon. For now, Kawasaki released this short statement:

KAWASAKI AND Chase Sexton PART WAYS

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. and Chase Sexton have mutually agreed to part ways effective October 23rd, 2026. The 2026 season together was highlighted by achieving two 450 Supercross wins in Anaheim and Salt Lake City, adding Sexton to the long list of Supercross winners with Kawasaki. Kawasaki wishes him the best for the 2027 season.