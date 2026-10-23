The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.
Below is everything you need for the weekend for the Ironman GNCC.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
IronmanMODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 24
Weekend Schedule
Note: All times local to Crawfordsville, Indiana (Eastern time zone).
Friday, October 23, 2026
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 12:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration
- 12:00pm – 6:00pm Registration - All Classes
- 4:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing
- 4:00pm – 6:00pm Trick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row/Sponsor Village
- 6:00pm Friday Night ePeeWee Racing
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, October 24, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 6:00pm Registration - All Classes
- 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event) (Separate Track)
- 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event) (Separate Track)
- 9:45am 50cc Micro ATV Race (30 min event) (Separate Track)
- 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 1:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 4:00pm Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- Halloween Costume Contest: Podium(Immediately after youth podiums)
- Saturday Night ePeeWee Racing (Immediately after Costume Contest)
- 6:00am – 8:00pm Trick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row / Sponsor Village(Immediately after ePeeWee Racing)
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, October 25, 2026
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am Registration - All Classes
- 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min event)
- 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2 (2 hr event)
- 1:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Other Links
General
Ironman GNCC
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Track Map
2026 GNCC Racing Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|179
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|166
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|157
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|143
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|235
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|221
|3
|Jason Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|212
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|191
|5
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|144
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|249
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|249
|3
|Danielle McDonald
|Parkes, NSW
|245
|4
|Lilley G Sheets
|Fishersville, VA
|150
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|142