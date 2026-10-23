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How to Watch: Ironman GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Ironman GNCC Broadcast/Streaming Information

October 23, 2026, 9:30am
Crawfordsville, IN IronmanProgressive GNCC Racing

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. You can watch the racing live on FloRacing: Saturday's pro ATV race starts at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific and Sunday's pro bike race starts at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific.

Below is everything you need for the weekend for the Ironman GNCC.

TV | Online Schedule

  • GNCC

    Ironman

     MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
    Saturday, October 24
    • Youth ATV 
      Live
      October 24 - 8:00 AM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro ATVs 
      Live
      October 24 - 2:00 PM
      Flo Racing
    • Youth Bike 
      Live
      October 24 - 4:00 PM
      Flo Racing
    • Pro Bikes 
      Live
      October 25 - 1:00 PM
      Flo Racing
Ironman GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

Weekend Schedule

Note: All times local to Crawfordsville, Indiana (Eastern time zone).

Friday, October 23, 2026

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 12:00pm – 3:30pm eMTB Registration
  • 12:00pm – 6:00pm Registration - All Classes
  • 4:00pm Progressive Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 4:00pm – 6:00pm Trick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row/Sponsor Village
  • 6:00pm Friday Night ePeeWee Racing
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, October 24, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 6:00pm Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:15am 50cc Micro Bike Race #1 (30 min event) (Separate Track)
  • 9:00am 50cc Micro Bike Race #2 (30 min event) (Separate Track)
  • 9:45am 50cc Micro ATV Race (30 min event) (Separate Track)
  • 10:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 4:00pm Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • Halloween Costume Contest: Podium(Immediately after youth podiums)
  • Saturday Night ePeeWee Racing (Immediately after Costume Contest)
  • 6:00am – 8:00pm Trick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row / Sponsor Village(Immediately after ePeeWee Racing)
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, October 25, 2026

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am Registration - All Classes
  • 8:00am Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min event)
  • 10:00am Amateur Bike Race #2  (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Other Links

General

GNCC Live Timing

Ironman GNCC

Ironman GNCC Race Center

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Grand National Cross Country Series

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YouTube — RacerTV

Track Map

2026 Ironman GNCC layout.
2026 Ironman GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

2026 GNCC Racing Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
2Steward Baylor Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 179
3Liam Draper Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 166
4Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 157
5Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 143
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Angus Riordan Australia Australia 235
2Jhak Walker Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 221
3Jason Tino Jason Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 212
4Brody Johnson Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 191
5Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 144
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Brandy Richards Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 249
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 249
3Danielle McDonald Danielle McDonald Parkes, NSW Australia 245
4Lilley G Sheets Lilley G Sheets Fishersville, VA United States 150
5Carly Lee Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 142
Full Standings


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