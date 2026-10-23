How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?
October 23, 2026, 2:00pm
How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?
Cameron McAdoo has moved from the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027. So, how many podiums did McAdoo get for Mitch Payton in his time with Kawasaki?
In his 43 Kawasaki 250SX starts, McAdoo earned 25 total podiums (including three wins). That is a podium in 58 percent of those starts!
McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX Stats
|Average
|6.9
|Wins
|3
|Total Podiums
|25
|Single-Digit Finishes
|31
|Double-Digit Finishes
|12
|Total starts
|43
|25 podiums in 43 starts
|58% of the races
In three different seasons, McAdoo had at least five 250SX podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).
Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki Podiums by Year
|Year
|Total Podiums
|Wins
|2020
|1
|0
|2021
|6
|1
|2022
|5
|1
|2023
|4
|0
|2024
|5
|1
|2025
|1
|0
|2026
|3
|0
|Totals
|25
|3
In terms of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, McAdoo had 15 total starts in his time with Kawasaki, with a best of fourth overall.
Check out McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX podiums below.
All Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX Podiums
Cameron McAdooSioux City, IA
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|3
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 7, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossHouston
|250SX West
|January 31, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 17, 2026
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 13, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 16, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 9, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 2, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 24, 2024
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 25, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossOakland
|250SX West
|February 18, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 21, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 7, 2023
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossIndy
|250SX East
|March 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 12, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 5, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 26, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossMinneapolis
|250SX East
|February 19, 2022
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 2
|250SX West
|April 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossAtlanta 1
|250SX West
|April 10, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossArlington 3
|250SX West
|March 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossArlington 1
|250SX West
|March 13, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|1
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX West
|March 6, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
SupercrossOrlando 2
|250SX West
|February 20, 2021
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
SupercrossSalt Lake City 4
|250SX West
|June 10, 2020
|Kawasaki KX250