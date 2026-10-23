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How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?

October 23, 2026, 2:00pm
How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?

How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?

Cameron McAdoo has moved from the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027. So, how many podiums did McAdoo get for Mitch Payton in his time with Kawasaki?

In his 43 Kawasaki 250SX starts, McAdoo earned 25 total podiums (including three wins). That is a podium in 58 percent of those starts!

McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX Stats

Average6.9
Wins3
Total Podiums25
Single-Digit Finishes31
Double-Digit Finishes12
Total starts43
25 podiums in 43 starts58% of the races

In three different seasons, McAdoo had at least five 250SX podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).

Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki Podiums by Year

YearTotal PodiumsWins
202010
202161
202251
202340
202451
202510
202630
Totals253

In terms of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, McAdoo had 15 total starts in his time with Kawasaki, with a best of fourth overall.

Check out McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX podiums below.

All Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX Podiums

Cameron McAdoo

Cameron McAdoo

Sioux City, IA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
3
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX WestJanuary 31, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 17, 2026 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 13, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 16, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 9, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 2, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 24, 2024 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 25, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestFebruary 18, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 21, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 7, 2023 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Indy 		250SX EastMarch 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 12, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 5, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 26, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Minneapolis 		250SX EastFebruary 19, 2022 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
1
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
2
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Kawasaki KX250
3
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 4 		250SX WestJune 10, 2020 Kawasaki KX250
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