How Many Supercross Podiums Did Cameron McAdoo Get with Kawasaki?

Cameron McAdoo has moved from the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team to the Quad Lock Honda team for 2027. So, how many podiums did McAdoo get for Mitch Payton in his time with Kawasaki?

In his 43 Kawasaki 250SX starts, McAdoo earned 25 total podiums (including three wins). That is a podium in 58 percent of those starts!

McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX Stats

Average 6.9 Wins 3 Total Podiums 25 Single-Digit Finishes 31 Double-Digit Finishes 12 Total starts 43 25 podiums in 43 starts 58% of the races

In three different seasons, McAdoo had at least five 250SX podiums: 2021 (six), 2022 (five), and 2024 (five).

Cameron McAdoo's Kawasaki Podiums by Year

Year Total Podiums Wins 2020 1 0 2021 6 1 2022 5 1 2023 4 0 2024 5 1 2025 1 0 2026 3 0 Totals 25 3

In terms of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, McAdoo had 15 total starts in his time with Kawasaki, with a best of fourth overall.

Check out McAdoo's Kawasaki 250SX podiums below.