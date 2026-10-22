Michael Mosiman to Quad Lock Honda for 2027
The following is a press release from the Quad Lock Honda team.
Michael Mosiman JOINS QUAD LOCK HONDA IN PURSUIT OF 2027 CHAMPIONSHIP SUCCESS
Proven race winner. Championship contender. A new chapter begins.
Quad Lock Honda is pleased to announce the signing of American, Michael Mosiman, who will join the team’s 250 program for the 2027 AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season.
With a professional career spanning nearly a decade, Mosiman brings race-winning experience, championship credentials and a proven ability to compete at the front of the highly competitive 250 class. His career highlights include winning an AMA 250SX West main event and finishing third in the 2022 Western Regional Supercross Championship, recording five podium finishes that season.
Having watched Quad Lock Honda build momentum since its inception in 2020, Mosiman believes the team’s direction, resources and partnership with former professional champion Kevin Windham offer the right environment to take the next step in his career.
“I’ve watched this team grow and build momentum over the years. They’ve won races in the 250 class and achieved podiums in the 450 class. They seem to have their riders' backs and do everything in their power to help them achieve their goals”, said Mosiman.
“I want to reach my potential and see how good I can become as an athlete. I pushed to be a part of this program because I believe this is a place where I can progress my skills, develop the motorcycle and put myself in a position to fight for championships. Kevin Windham’s involvement was a big part of that decision, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.”
A proven competitor with unfinished business, Mosiman’s racing foundations were established in the American amateur ranks, where he competed at the prestigious AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s and earned multiple podium finishes before turning professional in 2017.
Since then, he has demonstrated the speed to win at the highest level, highlighted by his 2022 Supercross victory and third-place championship finish. His professional career has also included multiple motocross podiums and consistent front-running performances.
The path has not been without setbacks. Injuries and the inherent risks of professional motocross have interrupted his progress, but Mosiman remains confident in his ability to compete for the biggest prizes.
“It’s a brutal sport, and unfortunately injuries are part of it. Setbacks have not been easy but nothing worth doing ever is. I still believe I can win. The setbacks are just going to make the story even better,” Mosiman said.
“I’ve continued to show the speed, and I believe the right people have seen that. Yarrive and Kevin believe in me, and that means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting to work, building consistency and giving myself every opportunity to fight for a championship.” concluded Mosiman
American Honda backs the next phase of development and continues to strengthen its commitment to competitive satellite racing, with the 250 class a key part of its long-term rider development strategy.
Jeff Weiner, Assistant Racing Manager for American Honda, welcomed the signing and believes Mosiman has the ability to make an impact with Quad Lock Honda.
“Michael is an extremely talented rider with proven race-winning ability and experience competing at the front of the 250 class. We recognise the importance of supporting competitive teams and riders, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Michael and Quad Lock Honda can achieve together in 2027,” said Weiner.
The signing reinforces Quad Lock Honda’s ambition to build a genuine championship-contending 250 program, supported by increased backing from American Honda and the experience of Windham, whose role will include rider development, testing and performance.
Quad Lock Honda founder and team principal Yarrive Konsky believes Mosiman has the ability and motivation to deliver results.
“Michael is one of the most talented riders in the class. His race win, championship result and career performances demonstrate what he can do, he has claimed two podiums this year and many top fives” said Konsky.
“We’re building a program around winning, not simply participating. American Honda has stepped up its support, Kevin is committed to helping us develop the riders and the team, and we’re putting the right resources in place.
“Michael has the speed and experience. Our job is to give him the environment, equipment and support to convert that potential into consistent results. We believe he can fight for championships, and that’s exactly what we’re working towards.”
Quad Lock Honda will contest the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Playoffs, with its 250 program focused on building a consistent contender capable of challenging for race wins and championship honours.
The objective is clear: build the foundation, develop the package and race for championships.
Watch Mosiman's new vlog below!