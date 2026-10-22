Michael Mosiman to Quad Lock Honda for 2027

The path has not been without setbacks. Injuries and the inherent risks of professional motocross have interrupted his progress, but Mosiman remains confident in his ability to compete for the biggest prizes.

“It’s a brutal sport, and unfortunately injuries are part of it. Setbacks have not been easy but nothing worth doing ever is. I still believe I can win. The setbacks are just going to make the story even better,” Mosiman said.

“I’ve continued to show the speed, and I believe the right people have seen that. Yarrive and Kevin believe in me, and that means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting to work, building consistency and giving myself every opportunity to fight for a championship.” concluded Mosiman

American Honda backs the next phase of development and continues to strengthen its commitment to competitive satellite racing, with the 250 class a key part of its long-term rider development strategy.

Jeff Weiner, Assistant Racing Manager for American Honda, welcomed the signing and believes Mosiman has the ability to make an impact with Quad Lock Honda.

“Michael is an extremely talented rider with proven race-winning ability and experience competing at the front of the 250 class. We recognise the importance of supporting competitive teams and riders, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Michael and Quad Lock Honda can achieve together in 2027,” said Weiner.

The signing reinforces Quad Lock Honda’s ambition to build a genuine championship-contending 250 program, supported by increased backing from American Honda and the experience of Windham, whose role will include rider development, testing and performance.

Quad Lock Honda founder and team principal Yarrive Konsky believes Mosiman has the ability and motivation to deliver results.

“Michael is one of the most talented riders in the class. His race win, championship result and career performances demonstrate what he can do, he has claimed two podiums this year and many top fives” said Konsky.

“We’re building a program around winning, not simply participating. American Honda has stepped up its support, Kevin is committed to helping us develop the riders and the team, and we’re putting the right resources in place.

“Michael has the speed and experience. Our job is to give him the environment, equipment and support to convert that potential into consistent results. We believe he can fight for championships, and that’s exactly what we’re working towards.”

Quad Lock Honda will contest the 2027 AMA Supercross Championship, AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Playoffs, with its 250 program focused on building a consistent contender capable of challenging for race wins and championship honours.

The objective is clear: build the foundation, develop the package and race for championships.

Watch Mosiman's new vlog below!