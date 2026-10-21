Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Turns Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Turns Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, is gearing up for one of the most anticipated weekends of the season as the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC prepares to turn the town of Crawfordsville, Indiana, PINK in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Set for October 23-25, the penultimate round of the 2026 season promises an unforgettable weekend of heart-pounding racing, community spirit and a powerful message that extends far beyond the finish line.
More than just a race, the Ironman GNCC has grown into Montgomery County’s largest fall festival, drawing thousands of racers, fans and families together for a weekend of excitement, tradition and a shared commitment to a meaningful cause. With another record-breaking turnout anticipated, the 2026 Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC is ready to prove once again that the GNCC community races for more than just the checkered flag.
Ironman’s “pink race” is to raise awareness and fund locally for breast cancer care and research, while bringing the GNCC Racing Community together for a cause that is bigger than racing. Last year the GNCC Racing Nation donated $10,000, and once again all proceeds will benefit the Montgomery Country Community Foundation (MCCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free mammogram examinations across the Crawfordsville and Montgomery County region.
Yamaha Motor Corporation continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the fight against breast cancer by once again pledging to donate $50 for every Yamaha class win at the Ironman GNCC, along with an additional $50 for every National Championship earned by Yamaha riders. This ongoing initiative reflects Yamaha’s dedication to making a difference both on and off the racetrack, turning racing success into meaningful support for an important cause.
GNCC Racing will relax number-plate background color codes for the race and encourages riders to run pink backgrounds, available via HBD MotoGrafx. To continue the fundraising efforts, a pink front number plate background will result in a $5 donation. A full set of front and side backgrounds will include a $10 donation. In addition, each other will include one free mini plate. Email sales@hbdmotografx.com or call (386) 308-2225 to order your backgrounds today and use code “GOPINK26” for special pricing.
GNCC Racing will also offer racers and fans additional opportunities to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout the weekend. HBD MotoGrafx will once again provide exclusive GNCC Breast Cancer Awareness race stickers, while fans can also take home a special piece of Ironman Raceway history with commemorative 2026 Ironman GNCC jars filled with dirt from the infamous Ironman Hill.
These one-of-a-kind keepsakes will be available for a donation of $5 or more at rider registration Friday through Sunday, while supplies last. With limited quantities available, fans are encouraged to stop by early and show their support for a meaningful cause while taking home a memorable piece of the Ironman GNCC tradition.
Special activities throughout the weekend will include ePeeWee (STACYC) racing, trick-or-treating and a Halloween costume contest. ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing will taking place on Friday and Saturday evening (6 pm on Friday and immediately after the Halloween costume contest on Saturday). Trick-or-Treating will take place on Friday from 4-6 pm, and then again on Saturday evening immediately after the ePeeWee Racing, candy will be handed out throughout the facility including during the costume contest and ePeeWee races, along with vendor/sponsor village area. Other special events taking place on Saturday will be the Halloween costume contest, which will take place at the podium, immediately after the Youth Bike podium celebrations are completed on Saturday evening.
Weekend Activities and Schedule
This year’s Ironman GNCC will once again follow a modified race schedule, along with adjusted race times. One significant change is that due to the high number of Bike Micro entries, there will be two separate Bike Micro races on Saturday morning at 8:15 am and 9:00 am with ATV Micro following at 9:45am. All Micro races will be on a separate Micro track. Once again, the Bike Amateur Race will continue to be two separate Bike Amateur races on Sunday morning.
Another important change to the weekend’s race schedule is that the Youth Bike race will be held on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm to further accommodate the two separate bike amateur races.
Ironman’s weekend race schedule will follow the format below:
Friday, October 23
4 pm – eMTB Race
Saturday, October 24
8 am – ATV Youth Race
8:15 am – Bike Micro Race #1 (separate track)
9:00 am – Bike Micro Race #2 (separate track)
9:45 am – ATV Micro Race (separate track)
10 am – ATV Amateur Race
1 pm – ATV Pro Race
4 pm – Bike Youth Race
Sunday, October 25
8 am – Bike Amateur Race #1
10 am – Bike Amateur Race #2
1 pm – Bike Pro Race
- GNCC
IronmanMODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Saturday, October 24
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
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