The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC Turns Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series, an AMA National Championship, is gearing up for one of the most anticipated weekends of the season as the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC prepares to turn the town of Crawfordsville, Indiana, PINK in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Set for October 23-25, the penultimate round of the 2026 season promises an unforgettable weekend of heart-pounding racing, community spirit and a powerful message that extends far beyond the finish line.

More than just a race, the Ironman GNCC has grown into Montgomery County’s largest fall festival, drawing thousands of racers, fans and families together for a weekend of excitement, tradition and a shared commitment to a meaningful cause. With another record-breaking turnout anticipated, the 2026 Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC is ready to prove once again that the GNCC community races for more than just the checkered flag.

Ironman’s “pink race” is to raise awareness and fund locally for breast cancer care and research, while bringing the GNCC Racing Community together for a cause that is bigger than racing. Last year the GNCC Racing Nation donated $10,000, and once again all proceeds will benefit the Montgomery Country Community Foundation (MCCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free mammogram examinations across the Crawfordsville and Montgomery County region.

Yamaha Motor Corporation continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the fight against breast cancer by once again pledging to donate $50 for every Yamaha class win at the Ironman GNCC, along with an additional $50 for every National Championship earned by Yamaha riders. This ongoing initiative reflects Yamaha’s dedication to making a difference both on and off the racetrack, turning racing success into meaningful support for an important cause.

GNCC Racing will relax number-plate background color codes for the race and encourages riders to run pink backgrounds, available via HBD MotoGrafx. To continue the fundraising efforts, a pink front number plate background will result in a $5 donation. A full set of front and side backgrounds will include a $10 donation. In addition, each other will include one free mini plate. Email sales@hbdmotografx.com or call (386) 308-2225 to order your backgrounds today and use code “GOPINK26” for special pricing.