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Wild Stats About Nate Thrasher's Time with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

October 20, 2026, 1:30pm
Wild Stats About Nate Thrasher's Time with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Take one look at Nate Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you'll see a roller coaster of highs and lows, one after another. I expected some interesting stuff, then I really dug in...and my mind was blown.

First off, with his win this year at the Cleveland SX Triple Crown, Thrasher became the first rider in SX history to win at least one 250SX race in six straight seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross! No one had won a race in that many different years and Thrasher did so consecutively. So, history made there, both in different years with a win and consecutively. But then it got even crazier...

I dug into his results from the 2026 250SX season. His results this year were (starting with round one of 250SX East at the Arlington SX): 11-7-10-10-21-4-2-1-5-18, which equaled out to an average finish of 8.9

Then I dug into his 2025 results, where his season average was…also 8.9. Odd. 

How about 2024? How about an average of 8.88888 (also, 8.9). Three straight years of 250SX with an average finish of 8.9! This is insane! N8.9 anyone?

For 2023, Thrasher averaged a finishing position of 7.3 in his seven starts. In 2022, Thrasher averaged 8.2, and in his rookie season of 250SX in 2021, Thrasher averaged 8.1.

Put each year and result together, Thrasher's average finishing position is 8.4 in his 54 total 250SX starts, with 13 total podiums (including seven wins). And for anyone wondering, Thrasher has finished in eighth place in three 250SX races to date.

And here's another crazy thing: Thrasher's first round results have been atrocious. In the first round of his six 250SX seasons to date, Thrasher has finished 11-12-15-21-8-11—with just one single-digit finish. It was the eighth at the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Tampa, which was actually a sneaky good ride considering he was taken out early in the race and was 20th on the third lap!

How about this wild note, too: from 2021 through 2026, Thrasher had 54 total 250SX starts: landing 23 top five finishes but also scoring 21 double-digit finishes.

Total in his time with Yamaha (103 total starts):

  • 51 single-digit finishes (1-9)
  • 52 double-digit finishes (10-40)

Sorry, Nate, but I think this is pretty interesting stuff!

Thrasher has high hopes now for 2027 in his first year with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki where he said he wants to add to his win total and earn a championship.

Can '27 be the year Thrasher is able to better his season average—and avoid those disastrous finishes outside the top ten?

Check out Thrasher’s Yamaha totals and all of his race results below.

Nate Thrasher's totals with Yamaha:

250SX:

  • 7 wins
  • 14 total Podiums
  • 23 total top fives
  • 37 total top tens
  • 54 total starts

Photos from each of Nate Thrasher's 250SX wins.

  • Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 1 SX, his first win.
    Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 1 SX, his first win. Align Media
  • 2021 Atlanta 1 SX
    2021 Atlanta 1 SX Align Media
  • 2021 Atlanta 1 SX
    2021 Atlanta 1 SX Align Media
  • Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 3 SX, his second win just a few days after his first one.
    Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 3 SX, his second win just a few days after his first one. Align Media
  • 2021 Atlanta 3 SX
    2021 Atlanta 3 SX Align Media
  • Thrasher at the 2022 Salt Lake City SX.
    Thrasher at the 2022 Salt Lake City SX. Align Media
  • 2022 Salt Lake City SX
    2022 Salt Lake City SX Align Media
  • 2022 Salt Lake City SX
    2022 Salt Lake City SX Align Media
  • Thrasher at the 2023 Arlington SX.
    Thrasher at the 2023 Arlington SX. Align Media
  • 2023 Arlington SX
    2023 Arlington SX Align Media
  • 2023 Arlington SX
    2023 Arlington SX Align Media
  • Thrasher en route to a win at the 2024 San Diego SX.
    Thrasher en route to a win at the 2024 San Diego SX. Align Media
  • 2024 San Diego SX
    2024 San Diego SX Align Media
  • The Thrasher's after the 2024 San Diego SX.
    The Thrasher's after the 2024 San Diego SX. Align Media
  • Thrasher at the 2025 Birmingham SX.
    Thrasher at the 2025 Birmingham SX. Align Media
  • 2025 Birmingham SX
    2025 Birmingham SX Align Media
  • 2025 Birmingham SX
    2025 Birmingham SX Align Media
  • Thrasher at the 2026 Cleveland SX back in April.
    Thrasher at the 2026 Cleveland SX back in April. Align Media
  • 2026 Cleveland SX
    2026 Cleveland SX Align Media
  • 2026 Cleveland SX
    2026 Cleveland SX Align Media

250 Pro Motocross:

When it comes to Thrasher's Yamaha results in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, he had:

  • 0 overall podiums
  • 2 top-five finishes
  • 17 top-ten finishes
  • 41 starts

250SMX Playoffs:

In the SMX Playoffs, he had:

  • 1 overall podium
  • 3 total top-five finishes
  • 4 total top-ten finishes
  • 8 total starts

In total, Thrasher had: 103 total starts in SX (54), MX (41), and SMX Playoff (eight) combined. 

All Nate Thrasher's Yamaha Results (SX, MX, and SMX From 2020-2026)

Nate Thrasher

Nate Thrasher

Livingston, TN United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
SuperMotocross 
SMX World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 26, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
12
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 19, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
12
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 12, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 29, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 22, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 15, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 25, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 18, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 11, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 6, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
16
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 30, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
18
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 9, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX EastApril 25, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Cleveland 		250SX EastApril 18, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX EastApril 11, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX ShowdownApril 4, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
21
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX ShowdownMarch 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 7, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastFebruary 28, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 21, 2026 Yamaha YZ250F
4
SuperMotocross 
SMX World Championship Final 		250SMXSeptember 20, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
3
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 13, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
9
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 6, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 23, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 16, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 9, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
18
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
19
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Motocross 
Southwick 		250June 28, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 14, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
19
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 7, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
22
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250May 31, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
38
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 24, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 10, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Pittsburgh 		250SX EastApril 26, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
East Rutherford 		250SX EastApril 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Supercross 
Philadelphia 		250SX ShowdownApril 12, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
19
Supercross 
Foxborough 		250SX EastApril 5, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Birmingham 		250SX EastMarch 22, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
14
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX ShowdownMarch 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 1, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastFebruary 15, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 8, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
23
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 2 		250SMXSeptember 14, 2024 Yamaha
21
SuperMotocross 
SMX Playoff 1 		250SMXSeptember 7, 2024 Yamaha
11
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		250June 1, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250May 25, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 11, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestMay 4, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Supercross 
Nashville 		250SX ShowdownApril 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
St. Louis 		250SX WestMarch 30, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 23, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
3
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
18
Supercross 
San Francisco 		250SX WestJanuary 13, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
21
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 6, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
19
Supercross 
Atlanta 		250SX EastApril 15, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Detroit 		250SX EastMarch 18, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Indianapolis 		250SX EastMarch 11, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX EastMarch 4, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Arlington 		250SX EastFebruary 25, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
2
Supercross 
Tampa 		250SX EastFebruary 11, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
15
Supercross 
Houston 		250SX EastFebruary 4, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 2 		250September 3, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Motocross 
Ironman 		250August 27, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
6
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		250August 20, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Unadilla 		250August 13, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 9, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 2, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Motocross 
High Point 		250June 18, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
16
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 11, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
Hangtown 		250June 4, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 28, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Salt Lake City 		250SX ShowdownMay 7, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Denver 		250SX WestApril 30, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Atlanta 		250SX ShowdownApril 16, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Seattle 		250SX WestMarch 26, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Anaheim 3 		250SX WestFebruary 12, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
7
Supercross 
Glendale 		250SX WestFebruary 5, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Anaheim 2 		250SX WestJanuary 29, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
8
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SX WestJanuary 22, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
5
Supercross 
Oakland 		250SX WestJanuary 15, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Supercross 
Anaheim 1 		250SX WestJanuary 8, 2022 Yamaha YZ250F
43
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		250July 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
16
Motocross 
Southwick 		250July 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
RedBud 		250July 3, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
12
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250June 5, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
17
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 1 		250May 29, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 3 		250SX WestApril 17, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
4
Supercross 
Atlanta 2 		250SX WestApril 13, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Supercross 
Atlanta 1 		250SX WestApril 10, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Arlington 3 		250SX WestMarch 20, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
9
Supercross 
Arlington 2 		250SX WestMarch 16, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
10
Supercross 
Arlington 1 		250SX WestMarch 13, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
20
Supercross 
Daytona 		250SX WestMarch 6, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Supercross 
Orlando 2 		250SX WestFebruary 20, 2021 Yamaha YZ250F
11
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		250October 10, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
13
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		250October 3, 2020 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
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