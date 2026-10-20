Wild Stats About Nate Thrasher's Time with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Take one look at Nate Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you'll see a roller coaster of highs and lows, one after another. I expected some interesting stuff, then I really dug in...and my mind was blown.
First off, with his win this year at the Cleveland SX Triple Crown, Thrasher became the first rider in SX history to win at least one 250SX race in six straight seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross! No one had won a race in that many different years and Thrasher did so consecutively. So, history made there, both in different years with a win and consecutively. But then it got even crazier...
I dug into his results from the 2026 250SX season. His results this year were (starting with round one of 250SX East at the Arlington SX): 11-7-10-10-21-4-2-1-5-18, which equaled out to an average finish of 8.9.
Then I dug into his 2025 results, where his season average was…also 8.9. Odd.
How about 2024? How about an average of 8.88888 (also, 8.9). Three straight years of 250SX with an average finish of 8.9! This is insane! N8.9 anyone?
For 2023, Thrasher averaged a finishing position of 7.3 in his seven starts. In 2022, Thrasher averaged 8.2, and in his rookie season of 250SX in 2021, Thrasher averaged 8.1.
Put each year and result together, Thrasher's average finishing position is 8.4 in his 54 total 250SX starts, with 13 total podiums (including seven wins). And for anyone wondering, Thrasher has finished in eighth place in three 250SX races to date.
And here's another crazy thing: Thrasher's first round results have been atrocious. In the first round of his six 250SX seasons to date, Thrasher has finished 11-12-15-21-8-11—with just one single-digit finish. It was the eighth at the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Tampa, which was actually a sneaky good ride considering he was taken out early in the race and was 20th on the third lap!
How about this wild note, too: from 2021 through 2026, Thrasher had 54 total 250SX starts: landing 23 top five finishes but also scoring 21 double-digit finishes.
Total in his time with Yamaha (103 total starts):
- 51 single-digit finishes (1-9)
- 52 double-digit finishes (10-40)
Sorry, Nate, but I think this is pretty interesting stuff!
Thrasher has high hopes now for 2027 in his first year with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki where he said he wants to add to his win total and earn a championship.
Can '27 be the year Thrasher is able to better his season average—and avoid those disastrous finishes outside the top ten?
Check out Thrasher’s Yamaha totals and all of his race results below.
Nate Thrasher's totals with Yamaha:
250SX:
- 7 wins
- 14 total Podiums
- 23 total top fives
- 37 total top tens
- 54 total starts
Photos from each of Nate Thrasher's 250SX wins.
Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 1 SX, his first win. Align Media 2021 Atlanta 1 SX Align Media 2021 Atlanta 1 SX Align Media Thrasher at the 2021 Atlanta 3 SX, his second win just a few days after his first one. Align Media 2021 Atlanta 3 SX Align Media Thrasher at the 2022 Salt Lake City SX. Align Media 2022 Salt Lake City SX Align Media 2022 Salt Lake City SX Align Media Thrasher at the 2023 Arlington SX. Align Media 2023 Arlington SX Align Media 2023 Arlington SX Align Media Thrasher en route to a win at the 2024 San Diego SX. Align Media 2024 San Diego SX Align Media The Thrasher's after the 2024 San Diego SX. Align Media Thrasher at the 2025 Birmingham SX. Align Media 2025 Birmingham SX Align Media 2025 Birmingham SX Align Media Thrasher at the 2026 Cleveland SX back in April. Align Media 2026 Cleveland SX Align Media 2026 Cleveland SX Align Media
250 Pro Motocross:
When it comes to Thrasher's Yamaha results in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, he had:
- 0 overall podiums
- 2 top-five finishes
- 17 top-ten finishes
- 41 starts
250SMX Playoffs:
In the SMX Playoffs, he had:
- 1 overall podium
- 3 total top-five finishes
- 4 total top-ten finishes
- 8 total starts
In total, Thrasher had: 103 total starts in SX (54), MX (41), and SMX Playoff (eight) combined.
All Nate Thrasher's Yamaha Results (SX, MX, and SMX From 2020-2026)
Nate ThrasherLivingston, TN
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|4
SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final
|250SMX
|September 26, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 19, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 12, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 29, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 22, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 15, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 25, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|June 6, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 30, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 9, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX East
|April 25, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossCleveland
|250SX East
|April 18, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossNashville
|250SX East
|April 11, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX Showdown
|April 4, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX Showdown
|March 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 7, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|February 28, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 21, 2026
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SuperMotocrossSMX World Championship Final
|250SMX
|September 20, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 13, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 6, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 23, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 16, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 9, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 19, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 5, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|June 28, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 14, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 7, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|May 31, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|38
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 24, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 10, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossPittsburgh
|250SX East
|April 26, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossEast Rutherford
|250SX East
|April 19, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
SupercrossPhiladelphia
|250SX Showdown
|April 12, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
SupercrossFoxborough
|250SX East
|April 5, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossBirmingham
|250SX East
|March 22, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX Showdown
|March 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 1, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|February 15, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 8, 2025
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 2
|250SMX
|September 14, 2024
|Yamaha
|21
SuperMotocrossSMX Playoff 1
|250SMX
|September 7, 2024
|Yamaha
|11
MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic
|250
|June 1, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|May 25, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 11, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|May 4, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
SupercrossNashville
|250SX Showdown
|April 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossSt. Louis
|250SX West
|March 30, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 23, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 27, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 20, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
SupercrossSan Francisco
|250SX West
|January 13, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 6, 2024
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
SupercrossAtlanta
|250SX East
|April 15, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossDetroit
|250SX East
|March 18, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossIndianapolis
|250SX East
|March 11, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX East
|March 4, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossArlington
|250SX East
|February 25, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
SupercrossTampa
|250SX East
|February 11, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15
SupercrossHouston
|250SX East
|February 4, 2023
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 3, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
MotocrossIronman
|250
|August 27, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
MotocrossBudds Creek
|250
|August 20, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossUnadilla
|250
|August 13, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossWashougal
|250
|July 23, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 16, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 9, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 2, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
MotocrossHigh Point
|250
|June 18, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 11, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
MotocrossHangtown
|250
|June 4, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 28, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossSalt Lake City
|250SX Showdown
|May 7, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossDenver
|250SX West
|April 30, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossAtlanta
|250SX Showdown
|April 16, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossSeattle
|250SX West
|March 26, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
SupercrossAnaheim 3
|250SX West
|February 12, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
SupercrossGlendale
|250SX West
|February 5, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossAnaheim 2
|250SX West
|January 29, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX West
|January 22, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
SupercrossOakland
|250SX West
|January 15, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|250SX West
|January 8, 2022
|Yamaha YZ250F
|43
MotocrossSpring Creek
|250
|July 17, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
MotocrossSouthwick
|250
|July 10, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
MotocrossRedBud
|250
|July 3, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|June 5, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 29, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossAtlanta 3
|250SX West
|April 17, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
SupercrossAtlanta 2
|250SX West
|April 13, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|1
SupercrossAtlanta 1
|250SX West
|April 10, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossArlington 3
|250SX West
|March 20, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
SupercrossArlington 2
|250SX West
|March 16, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
SupercrossArlington 1
|250SX West
|March 13, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|20
SupercrossDaytona
|250SX West
|March 6, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
SupercrossOrlando 2
|250SX West
|February 20, 2021
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|October 10, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F
|13
MotocrossThunder Valley
|250
|October 3, 2020
|Yamaha YZ250F