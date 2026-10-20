Take one look at Nate Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you'll see a roller coaster of highs and lows, one after another. I expected some interesting stuff, then I really dug in...and my mind was blown.

First off, with his win this year at the Cleveland SX Triple Crown, Thrasher became the first rider in SX history to win at least one 250SX race in six straight seasons of Monster Energy AMA Supercross! No one had won a race in that many different years and Thrasher did so consecutively. So, history made there, both in different years with a win and consecutively. But then it got even crazier...

I dug into his results from the 2026 250SX season. His results this year were (starting with round one of 250SX East at the Arlington SX): 11-7-10-10-21-4-2-1-5-18, which equaled out to an average finish of 8.9.

Then I dug into his 2025 results, where his season average was…also 8.9. Odd.

How about 2024? How about an average of 8.88888 (also, 8.9). Three straight years of 250SX with an average finish of 8.9! This is insane! N8.9 anyone?

For 2023, Thrasher averaged a finishing position of 7.3 in his seven starts. In 2022, Thrasher averaged 8.2, and in his rookie season of 250SX in 2021, Thrasher averaged 8.1.

Put each year and result together, Thrasher's average finishing position is 8.4 in his 54 total 250SX starts, with 13 total podiums (including seven wins). And for anyone wondering, Thrasher has finished in eighth place in three 250SX races to date.

And here's another crazy thing: Thrasher's first round results have been atrocious. In the first round of his six 250SX seasons to date, Thrasher has finished 11-12-15-21-8-11—with just one single-digit finish. It was the eighth at the 2025 250SX East Division opener in Tampa, which was actually a sneaky good ride considering he was taken out early in the race and was 20th on the third lap!

How about this wild note, too: from 2021 through 2026, Thrasher had 54 total 250SX starts: landing 23 top five finishes but also scoring 21 double-digit finishes.

Total in his time with Yamaha (103 total starts):

51 single-digit finishes (1-9)

52 double-digit finishes (10-40)

Sorry, Nate, but I think this is pretty interesting stuff!

Thrasher has high hopes now for 2027 in his first year with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki where he said he wants to add to his win total and earn a championship.

Can '27 be the year Thrasher is able to better his season average—and avoid those disastrous finishes outside the top ten?

Check out Thrasher’s Yamaha totals and all of his race results below.

Nate Thrasher's totals with Yamaha:

250SX:

7 wins

14 total Podiums

23 total top fives

37 total top tens

54 total starts

Photos from each of Nate Thrasher's 250SX wins.