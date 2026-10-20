The following press release is from the AUSX Supercross Championship:

MEDIA RELEASE | ‘BAM BAM’ Justin Barcia LOCKED IN FOR THE AUSX OPEN SUPERCROSS IN GEELONG

Supercross superstar joins Ken Roczen on Suzuki as a stacked international SX1 field prepares to battle at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday 7 November.

One of the biggest personalities in global supercross is heading down under, with American superstar Justin 'Bam Bam' Barcia confirmed to race the Boost Mobile AUSX Open presented by Monster Energy at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday 7 November.

Renowned for his fearless, aggressive racing and unmistakable presence on track, Barcia will make his long-awaited AUSX Open debut aboard his brand-new Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance, joining current AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen in what promises to be one of the most explosive rider line-ups ever assembled on Australian soil.

Barcia has established himself as one of the sport's most recognisable and entertaining athletes. A multiple-time AMA 450SX Main Event winner, including victories at the prestigious Anaheim 1 season opener, Barcia has also represented Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

Nicknamed 'Bam Bam' for his hard-charging, never-back-down approach, the American is a genuine fan favourite, renowned for his willingness to go bar-to-bar with the world's best.