Justin Barcia Confirmed to Race AUS-X Open on November 7
The following press release is from the AUSX Supercross Championship:
MEDIA RELEASE | ‘BAM BAM’ Justin Barcia LOCKED IN FOR THE AUSX OPEN SUPERCROSS IN GEELONG
Supercross superstar joins Ken Roczen on Suzuki as a stacked international SX1 field prepares to battle at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday 7 November.
One of the biggest personalities in global supercross is heading down under, with American superstar Justin 'Bam Bam' Barcia confirmed to race the Boost Mobile AUSX Open presented by Monster Energy at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday 7 November.
Renowned for his fearless, aggressive racing and unmistakable presence on track, Barcia will make his long-awaited AUSX Open debut aboard his brand-new Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance, joining current AMA Supercross Champion Ken Roczen in what promises to be one of the most explosive rider line-ups ever assembled on Australian soil.
Barcia has established himself as one of the sport's most recognisable and entertaining athletes. A multiple-time AMA 450SX Main Event winner, including victories at the prestigious Anaheim 1 season opener, Barcia has also represented Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.
Nicknamed 'Bam Bam' for his hard-charging, never-back-down approach, the American is a genuine fan favourite, renowned for his willingness to go bar-to-bar with the world's best.
For Barcia, the trip to Australia is eight years in the making.
The American was originally announced as the first international rider for the 2018 AUS-X Open in Sydney, before an eye surgery forced his withdrawal. Now, eight years later, Barcia is finally set to make his mark on Australian soil, adding unfinished business to an already fierce competitive field.
His arrival further strengthens an extraordinary SX1 line-up for Geelong, featuring some of the biggest names in global Supercross.
Japanese superstar Jo Shimoda will make his highly anticipated Australian 450 debut, while Townsville season-opener winner Christian Craig returns looking to continue his winning momentum.
French international Cedric Soubeyras adds further international firepower, while Australian favourite Luke Clout leads the charge for the homegrown talent.
With Roczen and Barcia lining up together on Suzuki machinery, and a stacked international field fighting for supremacy, the AUSX Open is shaping up to deliver one of the most competitive nights of Supercross racing Australia has seen.
"I was meant to race in Australia back in 2018, so it's always felt like unfinished business for me.
"Starting this new chapter with Suzuki Pipes Motorsport Group, getting to line up alongside Kenny and racing against such a strong field is something I'm really looking forward to.
"I've heard how passionate the Australian fans are, and I can't wait to get out there, put on a show and fight for the win."
Adam Bailey, CEO, AUSX
"We first announced Justin for the AUS-X Open back in 2018, so to finally have him confirmed on the start gate eight years later is incredibly exciting.
"Barcia is exactly the type of rider fans love to watch. He's aggressive, unpredictable and never backs down from a battle. Put him on the same gate as Ken Roczen, Jo Shimoda, Christian Craig and Australia's best, and you've got all the ingredients for an incredible night of racing.
"We've worked hard to assemble the strongest possible international line-up for Geelong, and Justin's signing is another huge addition. Fans are going to witness something special at GMHBA Stadium."