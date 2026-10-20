Jason Tino Re-Signs with KTM in Multi-Year Extension

The following press release is from KTM:

FMF KTM FACTORY RACING RE-SIGNS Jason Tino IN MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

MURRIETA, Calif. – Jason Tino and FMF KTM Factory Racing have agreed to a multi-year extension following a standout 2026 campaign, with Tino earning the American National Enduro Championship's NE Pro2 Class title and currently sitting third in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) XC2 250 Pro standings during his first season with the team.

The 22-year-old joined the official KTM team at the beginning of this season, quickly finding success aboard his KTM 250 XC-F throughout the National Enduro series. Tino recorded six podiums – including two victories – on his way to securing the NE Pro2 Class title with a round to spare last month.

In GNCC, the New Jersey native has been a regular front-runner in the XC2 250 Pro division, taking back-to-back wins at Rounds 5 and 6, while achieving a further five podium finishes to date. With three rounds remaining, Tino sits third in the standings and just 23 points from the series lead.

With the collaboration between Tino and FMF KTM Factory Racing already delivering strong results in their first year together, the pair are READY TO RACE into the next chapter in 2027 and beyond.

Jason Tino:

“I am honored to extend my partnership with the FMF KTM Factory Racing Team into the future! My aspiration to be a part of this team has been a lifelong dream. To continue this journey with such a remarkable group of individuals who dedicate immense effort to our shared goal is truly surreal. Our objective is to achieve victory, and I am just getting started.”

Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: