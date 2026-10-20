The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

2027 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Set for July 23-25

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will return to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, July 23-25, 2027, and promises a packed weekend of motorcycling fun for all ages.

There is something for riders of all backgrounds at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, including both off- and on-road racing opportunities, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, demo rides from some of the most noteworthy brands in motorcycling, seminars, bike show, stunt shows and more.

“Every year, we aim to provide our AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days attendees with an extraordinary time, filled with ample opportunity to enjoy all of the freedoms that two wheels have to offer,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the product of a yearlong effort from our staff and the team at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and we look forward to getting back to the track next July.”

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course provides an excellent venue for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with its 2.4-mile, 15-turn road-racing track and plenty of space to camp and ride.

“When VMD weekend arrives, it consumes the whole property, from the paddock to the campgrounds to the swap meet,” said Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course President Craig Rust. “We’ve worked hard with the AMA over the years to make this one of the largest vintage motorcycle events in the country.”

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the history of motorcycling in America.

Tickets to 2027 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will go on sale for AMA members in January 2027 at a discounted rate. Join the AMA and receive this discount, among many other benefits, by visiting AmericanMotorcyclist.com/ members-community/members/ join-the-ama/ or by calling (800) 262-5646.

Stay up to date on all things Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days by subscribing to the AMA VMD Newsletter, following the event’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram or visiting VintageMotorcycleDays.com .