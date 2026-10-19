Trystan Hart Wins Idaho EnduroCross Second Round

Moto 1

Walker led the opening two laps, with Hart and LeBlond behind him. Both moved ahead on Lap 3 after Walker went down in the matrix section. Hart’s 50.075-second lap put the KTM rider in the lead as Walker recorded a 58.911 and dropped to third. LeBlond took second, with Cooper Abbott fourth.

Hart settled into the lead while Walker worked his way back toward LeBlond. Less than a second separated Walker and LeBlond after Lap 7. Walker moved into second on Lap 8 and cut nearly three seconds from Hart’s advantage on the final lap.

Hart won by 4.182 seconds over Walker, with LeBlond third.

Abbott ran fourth throughout the nine-lap race. Behind him, Cody Webb moved ahead of Colton Haaker on Lap 5 to take fifth.

Moto 2

Ricky Russell led the opening lap of Moto 2 ahead of James Flynn and Webb. Walker was fourth, while Hart came through eighth.

Flynn moved into the lead on Lap 2, but Walker was already second and less than a second behind. Walker took over on Lap 3 and led the rest of the race, setting his quickest full lap of 50.483 seconds on the following circuit.

Hart climbed through the field to reach third on Lap 4, then moved ahead of Webb for second on Lap 5. Walker was more than eight seconds clear by then and went on to win by 9.325 seconds.

LeBlond worked forward from sixth to take third from Webb on Lap 6. He held the position until the final lap, when LeBlond recorded a 58.221-second lap and Webb moved back ahead. LeBlond finished fourth, with Haaker fifth.

Abbott worked his way from 15th after the opening lap to eighth at the finish. That left him with 12 points, while Hart and Walker were tied at the front on three. LeBlond and Webb each had seven.

Moto 3

Walker led the first two laps of the finale, recording a 48.535 on Lap 2 to open a 2.385-second advantage over Hart. LeBlond ran third.

Walker’s next lap took 1:03.628 after an over-the-handlebars crash in the matrix, his second crash in that section on the night. Hart, LeBlond and Abbott all moved ahead, dropping Walker to fourth.

LeBlond stayed with Hart, closing to just over a second behind on Lap 4. Hart stretched the gap to a little more than two seconds by Lap 7, but LeBlond gained time on both remaining laps.

Hart finished 1.460 seconds ahead for his second moto win and the overall.

Tim Apolle came from ninth on the opening lap to reach fourth by Lap 5. He gained another place on Lap 8 as Abbott dropped from third to fifth, behind Apolle and Walker. Apolle kept third to the finish.

Haaker recovered from 14th on the opening lap to seventh. Webb was 15th after Lap 1 and finished 12th, a result that dropped him to seventh overall after his third-place ride in Moto 2.