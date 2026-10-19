Trystan Hart Wins Idaho EnduroCross Second Round
The following press release is from EnduroCross:
Nampa, Idaho — Trystan Hart won two of the three EX Pro motos Saturday night at the Ford Idaho Center to take the Round 2 overall in the 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship.
Hart’s 1-2-1 finishes gave him four Olympic points, ahead of Jonny Walker’s seven and Ryder Leblond’s nine. Walker won Moto 2 and finished second overall with a 2-1-4 scorecard. LeBlond went 3-4-2 for third.
Hart and Walker entered the final moto tied on three points. Walker led the first two laps before a third lap crash in the matrix section that allowed Hart to move into the lead ahead of LeBlond for the win. The two finished just 1.460 seconds apart.
Walker escapes Nampa with the championship lead, five points ahead of LeBlond. Hart moves up four places to third, seven points back.
Moto 1
Walker led the opening two laps, with Hart and LeBlond behind him. Both moved ahead on Lap 3 after Walker went down in the matrix section. Hart’s 50.075-second lap put the KTM rider in the lead as Walker recorded a 58.911 and dropped to third. LeBlond took second, with Cooper Abbott fourth.
Hart settled into the lead while Walker worked his way back toward LeBlond. Less than a second separated Walker and LeBlond after Lap 7. Walker moved into second on Lap 8 and cut nearly three seconds from Hart’s advantage on the final lap.
Hart won by 4.182 seconds over Walker, with LeBlond third.
Abbott ran fourth throughout the nine-lap race. Behind him, Cody Webb moved ahead of Colton Haaker on Lap 5 to take fifth.
Moto 2
Ricky Russell led the opening lap of Moto 2 ahead of James Flynn and Webb. Walker was fourth, while Hart came through eighth.
Flynn moved into the lead on Lap 2, but Walker was already second and less than a second behind. Walker took over on Lap 3 and led the rest of the race, setting his quickest full lap of 50.483 seconds on the following circuit.
Hart climbed through the field to reach third on Lap 4, then moved ahead of Webb for second on Lap 5. Walker was more than eight seconds clear by then and went on to win by 9.325 seconds.
LeBlond worked forward from sixth to take third from Webb on Lap 6. He held the position until the final lap, when LeBlond recorded a 58.221-second lap and Webb moved back ahead. LeBlond finished fourth, with Haaker fifth.
Abbott worked his way from 15th after the opening lap to eighth at the finish. That left him with 12 points, while Hart and Walker were tied at the front on three. LeBlond and Webb each had seven.
Moto 3
Walker led the first two laps of the finale, recording a 48.535 on Lap 2 to open a 2.385-second advantage over Hart. LeBlond ran third.
Walker’s next lap took 1:03.628 after an over-the-handlebars crash in the matrix, his second crash in that section on the night. Hart, LeBlond and Abbott all moved ahead, dropping Walker to fourth.
LeBlond stayed with Hart, closing to just over a second behind on Lap 4. Hart stretched the gap to a little more than two seconds by Lap 7, but LeBlond gained time on both remaining laps.
Hart finished 1.460 seconds ahead for his second moto win and the overall.
Tim Apolle came from ninth on the opening lap to reach fourth by Lap 5. He gained another place on Lap 8 as Abbott dropped from third to fifth, behind Apolle and Walker. Apolle kept third to the finish.
Haaker recovered from 14th on the opening lap to seventh. Webb was 15th after Lap 1 and finished 12th, a result that dropped him to seventh overall after his third-place ride in Moto 2.
Round 2 Overall Results
|Position
|Rider
|Moto Finishes
|Olympic Points
|1
|Trystan Hart #84
|1-2-1
|4
|2
|Jonny Walker #1
|2-1-4
|7
|3
|Ryder Leblond #513
|3-4-2
|9
|4
|Cooper Abbott #12
|4-8-5
|17
|5
|Colton Haaker #10
|6-5-7
|18
|6
|Braxton Hintze #53
|7-6-6
|19
|7
|Cody Webb #2
|5-3-12
|20
|8
|Tim Apolle #96
|8-12-3
|23
|9
|Branden Petrie #99
|9-9-8
|26
|10
|James Flynn #55
|11-7-10
|28
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Championship Points
|1
|Jonny Walker #1
|47
|2
|Ryder Leblond #513
|42
|3
|Trystan Hart #84
|40
|4
|Cooper Abbott #12
|38
|5
|Colton Haaker #10
|34
|6
|Cody Webb #2
|33
|7
|Braxton Hintze #53
|28
|8
|Tim Apolle #96
|27
|8
|Branden Petrie #99
|27
|10
|Nick Thompson #575
|23
EX EXPERT
Max Eppelmann came from fourth on the opening lap to win the six-lap Expert final. Niko Piazza led the first three laps, but Eppelmann worked into second and took the lead on Lap 4 as Piazza dropped to sixth.
Max Gerston returned to second on Lap 5 and finished 1.708 seconds behind Eppelmann. Ricky Russell took third, followed by James Flynn and Matthew Green.
EX INTERMEDIATE
Makana Barger led all six laps to win the Intermediate final by 7.056 seconds. Karver Grover took second on Lap 2 and held it to the finish.
Cole Clarkson had been second before losing time on that lap and dropping to seventh. He recovered to third by Lap 4, finishing ahead of Ethan Surry and Mason Rutledge.
EX NOVICE
Landon Johnson led throughout the Novice final, though Cooper Arave had the gap down to just 0.157 seconds with one lap to go.
Arave’s final lap took 1:42.823 and dropped him from second to fifth. Damon Ellis moved into second and finished 5.852 seconds behind Johnson, with Noah Kiewicz third and Dexter Swart fourth.
EX JUNIOR
Barger also won Junior, moving ahead of Clarkson on Lap 4 of the six-lap final. Clarkson had led from the start, but a 1:11.919 lap cost him the position.
Clarkson brought the gap back down over the final two laps, finishing 5.484 seconds behind Barger. Cayden Hatcher took third, followed by Surry and Ellis. The Junior overall went to Barger ahead of Clarkson and Hatcher.
EX VETERAN
Ray Amos won the Veteran final by less than a second after Keith Curtis closed in over the final two laps.
Amos led throughout, but his advantage shrank from 7.463 seconds after Lap 3 to just 0.670 at the checkered flag. Bobby Prochnau finished third, Josh Grover fourth and AJ Balls fifth.
EX CLUB
Karver Grover followed Amos early in the Club final, reaching second on Lap 2 with only 0.113 seconds between them. Grover took the lead on Lap 3 and pulled away to win the six-lap race by 41.733 seconds.
Rutledge finished second, with Amos third, Landon Lampinen fourth and Clint Treasure fifth.
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Walker leads the championship with 47 points after two rounds. LeBlond holds second at 42 points, and Hart has 40 points putting him in third Abbott is two points behind Hart at 38 points, followed by Haaker (34 points) and Webb (33 points).
Hintze has 28 points, Apolle and Branden Petrie each have 27, and Nick Thompson rounds out the top 10 with 23.
NEXT UP: EVERETT, WASHINGTON
The 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship heads to Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on October 24 for Round 3 of the six-round series.